The 2021 NFL Draft is less than one week away. How will the first three rounds go down?

Over the past couple months we’ve offered a few mock drafts, our guesses at how the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft will play out. This time, we’re going for it on fourth down… well, four full rounds.

The draft begins on Thursday. Teams have done their free agent shopping and will turn their attention to the next generation of hopes and dreams for their respective rosters.

Of course we got a significant last-minute trade that shakes up this week’s mock draft.

Kansas City gets:

🏈 OT Orlando Brown

🏈 2021 second-round pick (No. 58)

🏈 2022 6th round pick. Baltimore gets:

🏈 2021 first-round pick (No. 31)

🏈 third-round pick (No. 94)

🏈 fourth-round pick (No. 136)

🏈 2022 fifth-round pick — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2021

One last time before the actual selections begin, let’s jump into three rounds of craziness. Again, we’re not assuming any trades that haven’t already been made. Let us know what you think!

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Key Additions: CB Shaquill Griffin, WR Marvin Jones, DL Roy Robertson-Harris, S Rayshawn Jenkins, RB Carlos Hyde, WR Phillip Dorsett, WR Jamal Agnew, OG Tyler Shatley, DT Malcom Brown

Key Losses: TE Josh Oliver, CB D.J. Hayden, WR Keelan Cole, QB Mike Glennon, LB Kamalei Correa

This is a no-brainer and a lock. We haven’t had another player at number one in any of our previous mocks and aren’t planning on changing this pick. The Jags have needed a franchise quarterback since inception and they’ll get one in 2021.

2. New York Jets

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Key Additions: WR Corey Davis, LB Jarrad Davis, DE Carl Lawson, C Dan Feeney, DT Sheldon Rankins, DB Lamarcus Joyner

Key Losses: QB Sam Darnold, OG Pat Elflein, DL Henry Anderson, WR Breshad Perriman, LB Tarell Basham, LB Jordan Jenkins

Again, we’re sticking with our pick from the last few mocks. Wilson appears to be a lock here; other teams are scouting Jones, Fields and Lance because the overwhelming belief is Wilson will be the pick here. Jets fans won’t want to hear this, but the comp we keep coming back to for Wilson is Jay Cutler (physically). In a good system with weapons and protection, he could be a terrific NFL quarterback.

3. San Francisco 49ers (from HOU via MIA)

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Key Additions: CB Jason Verrett, CB Emmanuel Moseley, LB Samson Ebukam, C Alex Mack

Key Losses: WR Kendrick Bourne, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, DE Ezekiel Ansah, DE Ronald Blair, DE Solomon Thomas, CB Richard Sherman, QB C.J. Beathard, WR Marquise Goodwin

There are now rumors swirling that the Niners offered the 12th pick to the Jets for Sam Darnold. While that’s hard to believe given what the Jets ultimately got for him, it lends to the narrative that Kyle Shanahan like tall statues under center. We’re not buying it. Fields’ college resume is as good as anyone in this class and his physical ability stands out. We’re going with Fields to the Niners here.

4. Atlanta Falcons

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Key Additions: RB Mike Davis, TE Lee Smith, LB Brandon Copeland, WR/RET Cordarrelle Patterson, S Duron Harmon

Key Losses: C Alex Mack, S Keanu Neal, CB Darqueze Dennard, DE Charles Harris, RB Todd Gurley

If Jones is available here, we like the fit in Atlanta. His NFL comp is Matt Ryan, whose re-structured deal will keep him in Atlanta likely through the 2022 season. That gives the Falcons time to continue Jones’ development into the successor they need for one of the better quarterbacks in franchise history.

Key Additions: OT Riley Reiff, DE Trey Hendrickson, CB Chidobe Awuzie, CB Mike Hilton

Key Losses: WR A.J. Green, WR John Ross, DE Carl Lawson, C B.J. Finney, CB William Jackson III, DT Geno Atkins, DT Margus Hunt

This is an intriguing position in the draft. Teams wanting the fifth quarterback – New England, Carolina, potentially Denver and Chicago – may be willing to mortgage their souls to get here for whomever is left (Lance in this mock). But the Bengals need two things: protection for Joe Burrow and someone to catch the ball. We’re going with an elite offensive lineman here, and changing our mock to have Slater the first lineman off the board. He was dominant at Northwestern and would be a great asset for Cincinnati.

Key Additions: WR Will Fuller, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Benardrick McKinney, RB Malcolm Brown, DT Adam Butler, CB Justin Coleman

Key Losses: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, DE Shaq Lawson, DT Davon Godchaux, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB Kyle Van Noy, C Ted Karras

The Dolphins are committed to Tua Tagovailoa as their quarterback (for now) and have done a nice job of adding quality through free agency. Pitts, who looks like Calvin Johnson, will likely be the first pass catcher to come off the board. His tight end designation also makes him cheaper when the second contract negotiations begin as well.

Key Additions: QB Jared Goff, DT Michael Brockers, WR Tyrell Williams, RB Jamaal Williams, DE Romeo Okwara, WR Breshad Perriman

Key Losses: QB Matthew Stafford, WR Kenny Golladay, LB Jarrad Davis, WR Marvin Jones, WR Jamal Agnew, CB Justin Coleman, OL Oday Aboushi, CB Rashaan Melvin, CB Desmond Trufant, S Miles Killebrew, K Matt Prater

The Lions could take a future quarterback. But when you look at the names leaving compared to those joining the squad, Detroit has other significant problems. They’re paying Goff a lot of money so why not give him some options? With all due respect to Williams and Perriman, Chase would be the best receiver on their roster in 2021. Many feel Chase is the best receiver in this year’s draft class.

8. Carolina Panthers

Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Key Additions: EDGE LB Haason Reddick, CB A.J. Bouye, OT Cam Erving, OG Pat Elflein, LB Denzel Perryman, DL Morgan Fox, WR David Moore

Key Losses: DE Stephen Weatherly, DT Kawann Short, WR Curtis Samuel, RB Mike Davis

The Panthers paid a decent price to get Sam Darnold, but he still has outstanding contract issues that need to be dealt with before we assume he’s the future in Carolina. Also, Jets fans are painfully aware of his flaws as a quarterback. Lance has a limited collegiate resume, so buying him a year to learn behind a veteran is a wise move for any team considering him. But the talent and potential are undeniable. Carolina has other, more glaring needs, but this is a home run swing for the Panthers.

Key Additions: CB Kyle Fuller, CB Ronald Darby, RB Mike Boone

Key Losses: CB A.J. Bouye, RB Philip Lindsay, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, DE DeMarcus Walker

The Broncos are stalking for a quarterback, but aren’t likely to get one if they stay put at nine. They addressed their secondary in free agency, but still have some serious issues to work out in the draft. One of the best offensive line options in this year’s class is a strong play here. They’ll look to add at linebacker, EDGE and running back later in the draft. And a quarterback in a later round isn’t out of the realm of possibilities for John Elway’s club either.

10. Dallas Cowboys

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Key Additions: OT Ty Nsekhe, DE Carlos Watkins, DE Brent Urban, CB C.J. Goodwin, S Keanu Neal

Key Losses: CB Chidobe Awuzie, QB Andy Dalton, OT Cameron Erving, DE Aldon Smith, TE Blake Bell

Dallas’ defense is a hot mess. The additions via free agency will help, but none of them are game-changing players. The Cowboys also need help on their aging offensive line. But with the top two tackles off the board and an elite corner available, Jerry Jones will make a logical pick here and take someone to help stop teams from throwing the ball all over the yard against his team in 2021.

Key Additions: WR Kenny Golladay, WR John Ross, TE Kyle Rudolph, RB Devontae Booker, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, LB Reggie Ragland

Key Losses: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, OG Kevin Zeitler, LB Kyler Fackrell, LB David Mayo, WR Golden Tate, RB Wayne Gallman, LB Jabaal Sheard

After a surprisingly aggressive (and successful) free agent spending frenzy, the Giants can now look to add the best talent to their roster. They could look to add another weapon to their offense here; they could also look for an EDGE to impact their defensive front. But an elite linebacker is also a need and Parsons is the best available. We also really like Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as an option here, but we’re going with Parsons as the pick.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (from SF via MIA)

Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Key Additions: S Anthony Harris

Key Losses: QB Carson Wentz, S Jalen Mills, WR DeSean Jackson, DT Malik Jackson, RB Corey Clement, WR Alshon Jeffery

So we’re buying Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback in Philly moving forward. He’ll need protection and someone to catch the ball, so a receiver will be a strong consideration here. But the Eagles’ secondary is a glaring problem. The receiver depth in this year’s class is strong enough that the Eagles can address that later on.

13. Los Angeles Chargers

Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Key Additions: C Corey Linsley, TE Jared Cook, OT Matt Feiler, CB Michael Davis

Key Losses: QB Tyrod Taylor, TE Hunter Henry, C Mike Pouncey, S Rayshawn Jenkins, LB Nick Vigil, LB Denzel Perryman, C Dan Feeney

The Chargers landed a franchise quarterback last year, so now they need to protect him. They also need to add pass catchers, but keeping Justin Herbert on his feet is more critical at this point. Darrisaw is a solid tackle who would improve their offensive front immediately. They’ll likely address their defensive needs and add at tight end later in the draft.

14. Minnesota Vikings

Trevon Moehring, S, TCU

Key Additions: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, CB Patrick Peterson, DE Stephen Weatherly, LB Nick Vigil, OL Rashod Hill

Key Losses: TE Kyle Rudolph, OT Riley Reiff, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, S Anthony Harris

Minnesota has done a nice job of improving their defense with the additions of Tomlinson and Peterson. And they’ll be tempted to look to their future with a quarterback here if Trey Lance is still available. But their defense still has some significant holes. Moehring is the top-rated safety in this year’s class and would be a big help to their secondary.

15. New England Patriots

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Key Additions: OT Trent Brown, TE Jonnu Smith, TE Hunter Henry, WR Nelson Agholor, WR Kendrick Bourne, S Jalen Mills, EDGE Matt Judon, DE Deatrich Wise Jr., DT Davon Godchaux, DL Henry Anderson, C Ted Karras, C David Andrews, LB Kyle Van Noy, CB Justin Bethel, LB Raekwon McMillan

Key Losses: OG Joe Thuney, OT Marcus Cannon, DT Adam Butler, S Patrick Chung, TE Ryan Izzo, LB Brandon Copeland, CB Jason McCourty

With all of their additions in free agency, the Patriots become a fascinating team to watch in this year’s draft. They could aggressively move up to get a quarterback to eventually replace Cam Newton. But if they stay here and an elite inside linebacker is available, Bill Belichik will happily add a young playmaker to his defense. They’ll look to add a quarterback later in the draft.

Key Additions: DE J.J. Watt, WR A.J. Green, RB James Conner, C Rodney Hudson, K Matt Prater

Key Losses: CB Patrick Peterson, RB Kenyan Drake, WR Trent Sherfield, WR Larry Fitzgerald, DL Angelo Blackson, LB Haason Reddick, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, CB Johnathan Joseph

The Cardinals need to add to their secondary, improve their offensive line and bolster their run game. Farley has the talent to be the top corner selected, but his back issues are hard to ignore. This is still a solid selection here as Arizona looks to replace Patrick Peterson.

17. Las Vegas Raiders

Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

Key Additions: DE Yannick Ngakoue, WR John Brown, DL Solomon Thomas, DT Quinton Jefferson, RB Kenyan Drake, C Nick Martin

Key Losses: OT Trent Brown, TE Jason Witten, OG Gabe Jackson, WR Tyrell Williams, WR Nelson Agholor, RB Devontae Booker, DE Takkarist McKinley, DT Maliek Collins, C Rodney Hudson, LB Raekwon McMillan, LB Vic Beasley, DB Lamarcus Joyner, S Erik Harris

Vegas has gutted their offensive line this offseason, trading away Brown, Jackson and Hudson. The logical move here is to replace what they’ve lost (frankly, Vegas will need to select a few offensive linemen in this year’s draft). Vera-Tucker is the kind of lineman the Raiders love. He’s big, nasty and versatile. This is a great start for Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden.

Miami has four picks in the first two rounds, so they’ll have the luxury of taking the best player available to add to a team that barely missed the playoffs last year. Phillips is a physical freak who would immediately change the dynamic on Miami’s defensive front.

19. Washington Football Team

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Key Additions: WR Curtis Samuel, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, CB William Jackson III, C Tyler Larsen, LB David Mayo

Key Losses: LB Thomas Davis, CB Ronald Darby, QB Alex Smith, DE Ryan Kerrigan

We really like the addition of Samuel to their receiving corps, which makes this an interesting pick. Washington would love to land a quarterback, but we’re reaching for another one in the first round. They need to help their offensive front and the entire defense as well. But they’ll happily add the Heisman Trophy winner to their mix outside if he’s available.

Key Additions: QB Andy Dalton, CB Desmond Trufant, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, DL Angelo Blackson

Key Losses: CB Kyle Fuller, QB Mitchell Trubisky, DT Roy Robertson-Harris, DE Brent Urban, CB Buster Skrine, WR Cordarrelle Patterson, LB Barkevious Mingo, S Tashaun Gipson

The Bears have needs at corner, receiver and defensive line. They also desperately need a franchise quarterback. But we aren’t reaching for a quarterback (yet). The biggest, most glaring issue in Chicago for years is the offensive tackle position. Jenkins would immediately be the best one on their roster. This is the smart pick here for Chicago. Now, whether or not they make the smart pick will be the interesting thing to watch next week.

Key Additions: QB Carson Wentz

Key Losses: QB Philip Rivers, QB Jacoby Brissett, OT Anthony Castonzo, DE Denico Autry, LB Anthony Walker Jr., S Malik Hooker, S Tavon Wilson

The Colts need to replace Autry and Walker. They could use a safety as well. And they need to replace Castonzo at tackle as well. But this is a pick to help Wentz succeed. TY Hilton won’t be in Indy forever and this is an elite receiver who stretches the defense and can take the top off easily. Indy will fix their other problems later.

Key Additions: EDGE Bud Dupree, WR Josh Reynolds, CB Janoris Jenkins, DE Denico Autry, OT Kendall Lamm, TE Anthony Firkser, LB Jayon Brown

Key Losses: WR Corey Davis, TE Jonnu Smith, OT Isaiah Wilson, CB Desmond King, CB Adoree’ Jackson, CB Malcolm Butler, EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

Tennessee could look at a corner or offensive lineman here. But they need to replace Davis at receiver and Smith at tight end. There isn’t a second tight end we consider to be worth this pick, so we’re going with a top tier receiver in Moore, who had a terrific career at Ole Miss and would immediately help their offense.

23. New York Jets (from SEA)

Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

With the Jets going all-in with a young quarterback, they’ll want/need to help him outside at some point in this draft. Bateman is a fabulous receiver who would jump to the top of their depth chart quickly. The Jets have another pick early in the second round to use on their defensive issues, but we believe they’ll go heavy on the offensive side of the ball in this draft.

Key Additions: WR Ray-Ray McCloud, OL B.J. Finney, CB Cameron Sutton, S Miles Killebrew

Key Losses: C Maurkice Pouncey, EDGE Bud Dupree, TE Vance McDonald, DE Tyson Alualu, CB Mike Hilton, OT Alejandro Villanueva, OT Matt Feiler, RB James Conner

Pittsburgh needs to deal with their offensive line and running back positions in this draft. The secondary is also an issue but that can wait. It will be tempting to take a top iOL here, but Harris would give them an every-down back that changes the potential of their offense from Day One.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (From LAR)

Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

The Jags really need to work on their offensive line. They have four picks in the first two rounds to build for a strong future, but they need to protect Lawrence first and foremost. Mayfield is a strong tackle who Urban Meyer knows well from the Big Ten. The Jags could go a number of directions here, but offensive line is their biggest need.

26. Cleveland Browns

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

Key Additions: EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, DE Takkarist McKinley, S John Johnson, WR Rashard Higgins, OT Greg Senat, DT Malik Jackson, CB Troy Hill, LB Anthony Walker Jr.

Key Losses: CB Terrance Mitchell, S Karl Joseph, DE Adrian Clayborn, DT Larry Ogunjobi, CB Kevin Johnson, DT Sheldon Richardson

Cleveland has two big holes in their iDL, opting to cut Richardson recently. They’ve done a nice job of addressing their secondary, pass rush and linebacker positions in free agency so we’re confident defensive tackle will be a pick in the first or second round. This isn’t an especially great class at that position, however. So taking Barmore, who dominated the championship game, fills a need with a great talent.

27. Baltimore Ravens

Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

Key Additions: OG Kevin Zeitler, TE Josh Oliver

Key Losses: OT Orlando Brown, DE Yannick Ngakoue, EDGE Matt Judon, RB Mark Ingram, DE Jihad Ward, C Matt Skura, OG D.J. Fluker

The Ravens need to add at receiver and protect Lamar Jackson better. With the trade of Orlando Brown, tackle becomes a more critical need. Baltimore is arguably the best drafting team in the NFL and this is a spot where they’ll now need to replace Brown. Leatherwood is a solid tackle with some versatility who would fill that need.

28. New Orleans Saints

Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

Key Additions: OL James Hurst, CB P.J. Williams

Key Losses: QB Drew Brees, WR Emmanuel Sanders, CB Janoris Jenkins, DE Trey Hendrickson, DT Malcom Brown, TE Jared Cook, TE Josh Hill, DT Sheldon Rankins, LB Kwon Alexander

The Saints have some significant needs because of free agency, and they now need to move into the future at quarterback somehow. A receiver would make sense here, but their secondary is a bigger need and Newsome is an exceptional player.

29. Green Bay Packers

Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

Key Additions:

Key Losses: RB Jamaal Williams, C Corey Linsley, LB Christian Kirksey, DL Montravius Adams, TE Marcedes Lewis, CB Kevin King

Secondary is a huge need for the Packers. They also need to consider their future at offensive tackle, but with Baltimore making the trade with KC it’s unlikely there will be a tackle here that the Packers would take over a potential starting corner in Stokes.

Key Additions: QB Mitchell Trubisky, WR Emmanuel Sanders, OT Daryl Williams, OG Jon Feliciano, CB Levi Wallace, RB Taiwan Jones

Key Losses: OT Ty Nsekhe, WR Andre Roberts, WR John Brown, TE Lee Smith, DL Quinton Jefferson, TE Tyler Kroft, RB T.J. Yeldon

We really like what the Bills have been able to get done in free agency. This pick would be an addition of a disruptive pass rusher to a defense that needs to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks if Buffalo wants to get to the Super Bowl. They watched the Bucs make Patrick Mahomes’ life hell in the Super Bowl and could look to bolster their d-line here. Paye is an exceptional value here.

31. Baltimore Ravens (from KC)

Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

With the huge trade completed with Kansas City on Friday afternoon, the Ravens can now look to add at multiple positions in the first round. Ojulari is a beast off the edge who can help the Ravens defensive front seven in a number of ways. We would also keep an eye on Baltimore to package their two first-round picks to move up to get a tackle in front of Washington and Chicago.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma

Key Additions:

Key Losses: RB Leonard Fournette, WR Antonio Brown, OG Joe Haeg, S Andrew Adams, LB Deone Bucannon

The Bucs won the Super Bowl and they’re bringing almost the entire roster back for a repeat attempt. So what do they do in the draft? Jason Pierre-Paul isn’t getting younger, so selecting an eventual replacement for him makes a lot of sense here. Perkins has top-ten talent and would be a steal here for a team that doesn’t have glaring needs.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

34. New York Jets – Zaven Collins, EDGE, Tulsa

35. Miami Dolphins (from HOU) – Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

36. Atlanta Falcons – Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

37. Cincinnati Bengals – Terrance Marshall, Jr., WR, LSU

38. Philadelphia Eagles – Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

39. Detroit Lions – Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

40. Carolina Panthers – Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

41. Denver Broncos – Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

42. Dallas Cowboys – Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

43. New York Giants – Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

44. San Francisco 49ers – Landon Dickerson, iOL, Alabama

45. Los Angeles Chargers – Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

46. Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN) – Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

47. New England Patriots – D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

48. Arizona Cardinals – Wyatt Davis, iOL, Ohio State

49. Las Vegas Raiders – Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

50. Miami Dolphins – Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

51. Washington Football Team – Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

52. Chicago Bears – Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

53. Tennessee Titans – Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

54. Indianapolis Colts – Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

55. Seattle Seahawks – Asante Samuel, Jr., DB, Florida State

56. Pittsburgh Steelers -Creed Humphrey, iOL, Oklahoma

57. Los Angeles Rams – Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

58. Kansas City Chiefs (from BAL) – Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

59. Cleveland Browns – Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

60. New Orleans Saints – Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington

61. Green Bay Packers – Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

62. Buffalo Bills – Tutu Atwell, WR, Lousiville

63. Kansas City Chiefs – Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

64. Tampa Bay Bucs – Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

65. Jacksonville Jaguars – Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

66. New York Jets – Josh Myers, iOL, Ohio State

67. Houston Texans – Carlos Basham, Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest

68. Atlanta Falcons – Ernest Jones, LB, South Carolina

69. Cincinnati Bengals – Malcolm Koonce, EDGE, Buffalo

70. Philadelphia Eagles – Brady Christensen, OT, BYU

71. Detroit Lions – Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

72. Carolina Panthers – Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

73. Denver Broncos – Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

74. Dallas Cowboys – Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

75. New York Giants – Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn

76. Washington Football Team (from SF) – Richie Grant, S, UCF

77. Los Angeles Chargers – Payton Turner, EDGE, Houston

78. Minnesota Vikings – Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

xx. New England Patriots – forfeited

79. Las Vegas Raiders (from ARI) – Deonte Brown, iOL, Alabama

80. Las Vegas Raiders – Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State

81. Miami Dolphins – Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota

82. Washington Football Team – Walker Little, OT, Stanford

83. Chicago Bears – Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

84. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) – Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami

85. Tennessee Titans – Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

86. New York Jets (from SEA) – Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

87. Pittsburgh Steelers – James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati

88. Detroit Lions (from LAR) – Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

89. Cleveland Browns – Pauson Adebo, CB, Stanford

90. Minnesota Vikings (from BAL) – Quinn Meinerz, iOL, Wisconsin-Whitewater

91. Cleveland Browns (from NO) – Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

92. Green Bay Packers – Simi Fehoko, WR, stanford

93. Buffalo Bills – Nick McCloud, CB, Notre Dame

94. Baltimore Ravens (from KC) – Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE, Vanderbilt

95. Tampa Bay Bucs – Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State

96. New England Patriots (comp) – Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

97. Los Angeles Chargers (comp) – Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

98. New Orleans Saints (comp) – Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

99. Dallas Cowboys (comp) – Adrian Ealy, OT, Oklahoma

100. Tennessee Titans (comp) – Trey Smith, iOL, Tennessee

101. Los Angeles Rams (comp) – Ade Ogundeji, EDGE, Notre Dame

102. Miami Dolphins (comp from SF) – Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

103. Los Angeles Rams (comp) – Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

104. Baltimore Ravens (comp) – Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa

105. New Orleans Saints (comp) – KJ Costello, QB, Mississippi State

106. Jacksonville Jaguars – Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

107. New York Jets – Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

108. Atlanta Falcons – Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan

109. Houston Texans – Dan Moore, Jr., OT, Texas A&M

110. Cleveland Browns (from HOU) – Ben Cleveland, iOL, Georgia

111. Cincinnati Bengals – Aaron Banks, iOL, Notre Dame

112. Detroit Lions – Tony Fields II, LB, West Virginia

113. Carolina Panthers – Robert Hainsey, OT, Notre Dame

114. Denver Broncos – Trill Williams, CB, Syracuse

115. Dallas Cowboys – Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh

116. New York Giants – Tommy Kraemer, iOL, Notre Dame

117. San Francisco 49ers – Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh

118. Los Angeles Chargers – Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

119. Minnesota Vikings – Rodarius Williams, CB, Oklahoma State

120. New England Patriots – JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU

121. Las Vegas Raiders – Chris Rumph II, EDGE, Duke

122. New England Patriots (from ARI) – Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU

123. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) – Cam McGrone, LB, Michigan

124. Washington Football Team – Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

125. Minnesota Vikings (from CHI) – Tristen Hoge, OL, BYU

126. Tennessee Titans – Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma

127. Indianapolis Colts – Victor Dimukeji, EDGE, Duke

128. Pittsburgh Steelers – Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana

129. Seattle Seahawks – Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida

130. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) – Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

131. Baltimore Ravens – Brenden Jaimes, OT, Nebraska

132. Cleveland Browns – Sadarius Hutcherson, OL, South Carolina

133. New Orleans Saints – Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

134. Minnesota Vikings (from BUF) – Tre’ McKitty, TE, Georgia

135. Green Bay Packers – Isaiah McDuffie, LB, Boston College

136. Baltimore Ravens (from KC) – Nick Eubanks, TE, Michigan

137. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Tyler Linderbaum, iOL, Iowa

138. Dallas Cowboys (comp) – Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

139. New England Patriots (comp) – Chubba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State

140. Pittsburgh Steelers (comp) – Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas

141. Los Angeles Rams (comp) – Jermar Jefferson, RB, Oregon State

142. Green Bay Packers (comp) – Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

143. Minnesota Vikings (comp) – Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

144. Kansas City Chiefs (comp) – Jordan Smith, EDGE, UAB

