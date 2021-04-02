If the Giants draft an offensive tackle in the first round for the second-consecutive year, they may target Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater.

Rashawn Slater Info

OT, Northwestern

6-foot-3, 315 pounds

Third-team All-Big Ten in 2018

Consensus honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2019

Allowed zero sacks, one quarterback hit, and five hurries in 11 games at left tackle (all starts) in 2019

Opted out of the 2020 season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft

How Rashawn Slater would Benefit the Giants

The Giants selected Andrew Thomas No. 4 overall out of Georgia last year. He started 15 games at left tackle this past season and is most definitely going to remain at that spot — it wouldn’t be beneficial for the team to take Thomas away from the position they drafted him to play at for a number of years.

So the Giants are (hopefully) set when it comes to Daniel Jones‘ blindside. But what about that right tackle position?

New York drafted Matthew Peart in last year’s third round out of UConn, but it’s unclear if he’s ready or will ever be ready to take on a starting role in this league. The organization is additionally returning Nate Solder after restructuring his contract, but the veteran is entering his age-33 season and might not crack the roster past training camp.

The Giants could draft an offensive tackle at No. 11 and put into place their bookend tackles hopefully for years to come. While Oregon’s Penei Sewell may be a top-10 pick, Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater could be available when Big Blue selects.

Slater is an athletic lineman who has great size, footwork, and hand placement, and the Giants could start him on the right side immediately after drafting him.

If Slater were to impress at the professional level, it would provide the Giants with flexibility in a sense they could move him to the left side should Thomas suffer an injury or struggle.

Rashawn Slater Film Notes

Slater and Northwestern’s October 2019 loss to Ohio State (Left Tackle No. 70)

Slater portrays his run-blocking skills on this first play, getting his hand underneath the defender’s arm and driving his feet.

Slater is athletic enough to reach the linebacker within the next wave of defenders and throws a crucial block on a first-down run for the Wildcats.

Superb pass-blocking skills and footwork from Slater here as he takes former Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young out of the play.

With Young now playing for the Washington Football Team, maybe the two will face each other twice a year?

Slater doesn’t stop in this clip, going from one defender to the next and driving his feet until the whistle is blown.

Not a great play from Slater here; he seemingly catches Chase Young as he rushes the quarterback.

Rashawn puts his great footwork on display again, taking Young out of the play.

The Northwestern left tackle keeps his eyes up and is constantly looking for defenders, and once he locates the pass rusher on this play, utilizes great footwork and hand placement to slow him down.

Slater and Northwestern’s November 2019 loss to Purdue

Slater’s footwork and wingspan lead to a successful pass block in this initial clip.

Slater shows off the footwork and strength needed to lead block for the running back on this play.

Another great pass block from Slater here; he provides time for Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith to throw the ball.

The Giants no longer need to draft a receiver at No. 11 overall given the acquisition of Kenny Golladay. They don’t need to draft a corner either after signing Adoree’ Jackson.

But if they still want to focus on the offensive side of the ball, the line may be a focal point, which could lead to Slater coming to East Rutherford to perform as one of the bookend tackles.