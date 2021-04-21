The Giants may add to the receiving corps in one of the middle rounds of this draft. If that’s the case, Auburn’s Seth Williams could be a target.

Seth Williams Info

WR, Auburn

6-foot-3, 212 pounds

2019 Stats (12 games): 59 receptions, 830 yards, eight touchdowns

2020 Stats (11 games): 47 receptions, 760 yards, four touchdowns

How Seth Williams would Fit into the Giants Roster

There’s no chance Seth Williams would compete to be the No. 1 receiver on the Giants — he’s not a Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith or Ja’Marr Chase type of player coming out of this draft. However, he would surely slot in as a nice split-end depth piece while potentially succeeding near the goal line.

At 6-foot-3, Williams would be one of the taller receivers on the Giants roster and could be a red-zone threat given the tremendous size. Daniel Jones could use a tall target down inside the opponents’ 10-yard line — Williams may be the man for the job.

The only reason the Giants would select him though is if they already decided not to address the receiver position in the first or second rounds. However, taking the recent acquisition of Kenny Golladay into consideration, that scenario may be realistic.

Seth Williams Film Room Notes

Williams and Auburn’s October 2019 loss to LSU (four receptions, 65 yards, one touchdown)

Williams runs a strong route and puts himself in position to potentially reel in a jump-ball catch — Auburn quarterback Bo Nix just overthrows him.

Williams provides himself with just enough separation from the defender in order to make the routine grab on the slant route.

Although this isn’t the best throw from Nix, Williams still needs to keep hold of the ball, which bounces off his hands for the incompletion.

Not a great look for Williams here as he commits the false start penalty when Auburn desperately needs a score.

Williams shows off his great ability as a jump-ball receiver, hauling in this spectacular catch for the Auburn first down.

Williams’ athleticism really shines here — he turns around mid-stride to record the back-shoulder catch.

And finally, Williams is able to make the touchdown catch in traffic, using his large frame to gain just enough separation for the reception.

Williams and Auburn’s October 2020 win over Ole Miss (eight receptions, 150 yards, one touchdown)

On this initial play, Williams’ physicality allows him to gain just enough space for the reception on the slant route.

The blocking ability is also existent with Williams, who throws a good one in this clip.

Another highlight-reel play from Williams, who hurdles the defender following the reception.

Showing off his ability to be a legitimate deep threat, Seth hauls in the tough reception on a jump ball in traffic.

Lastly, in a clutch moment, Williams utilizes his speed and puts his yards-after-catch abilities on display for the Auburn touchdown.

While not the most talented receiver in this draft class, it’s unfair to say Williams won’t make it at the next level. His large frame, superb hands, athleticism, and ability to make the difficult jump-ball catches in traffic all surely provide him with a high ceiling.

He may not become a true No. 1 target, but there are a number of teams that could surely use his big-play abilities, especially down near the end zone.