If the Jets decide to address the offensive side of the ball at No. 23 overall, Florida wideout Kadarius Toney could be an option.

Kadarius Toney Info

WR, Florida

6-foot, 194 pounds

First-team All-SEC in 2020

2020 stats (11 games): 70 receptions, 984 yards, 10 touchdowns; 19 carries, 161 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown; seven kick returns, 155 yards (22.1 yards per return); 11 punt returns, 139 yards (12.6 yards per return), one touchdown

How Toney would benefit the Jets

Kadarius Toney would be another talented target for whoever plays the quarterback position for the Jets next season, whether it be Sam Darnold or Zach Wilson. A receiving corps that includes Toney, Corey Davis, Keelan Cole, Jamison Crowder, and Denzel Mims could be scary.

Toney is multi-faceted — he’s a speedy slot receiver who can take reps from the backfield and also perform as a return specialist. He carries a knack for the end zone, having caught 10 touchdowns last year (the Jets tied for the second-fewest touchdown passes in 2020 with just 16).

But the most glaring quality of his game: the elusiveness. Toney is lights out in the open field, and since 2018, has recorded a 35% missed tackle per touch rate, according to Pro Football Focus.

Kadarius Toney: 35% missed tackle per touch rate since 2018 1st among all draft-eligible WRs pic.twitter.com/q2ktfaS4Oj — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 25, 2021

Film Room

Toney and Florida’s October 2020 win over South Carolina (six receptions, 86 yards, one touchdown)

In this first clip, Toney portrays that aforementioned elusiveness and proves he’s not the easiest guy to bring down — he’s able to break free after the catch and move the chains.

Toney shows off his athleticism here, swiftly turning upfield in order to gain yards after the catch.

As the motion man, Toney executes an extremely quick first step, crosses the first-down marker on 3rd & 2, and then looks to make moves to gain yardage. This is a great job by Toney knowing where he is on the field and realizing the task-at-hand (the moves come after he gets the first down).

Many of Toney’s spectacular on-field qualities come together on this play.

After an ankle-breaking route to the middle of the field, Kadarius utilizes great footwork, cuts upfield, and accelerates. The speed and elusiveness in the open field make him tough to bring down as he sprints to the end zone.

Toney and Florida’s loss to Alabama in the 2020 SEC Championship (eight receptions, 153 yards, and one touchdown)

After a great route down the sideline to get behind the defender, Toney makes an impressive over-the-shoulder catch and is athletic enough to retain his speed all the way to the end zone.

On the screen pass, Toney utilizes great vision and implements patience in order to set up his blockers en route to a first down.

Toney doesn’t listen to the footsteps on these two plays, making the tough catch in traffic.

This play was nearly perfect. After lining up in the backfield, Toney runs a phenomenal route and cuts upfield before making the catch in coverage. However, as he keeps driving his feet to gain extra yardage, he loses the football.

Obviously, this is something that will not fly at the next level, regardless of what you did prior to the fumble.

And finally, we have Kadarius remaining patient and setting up his blockers on a bubble-screen reception, a play that ended up a first down.

Toney will have some on-field qualities to tweak when he ultimately reaches the next level, as do all receivers in this 2021 draft class. His weight (or lack thereof) could be an issue and he must hold onto the ball, but other than that, he’s an elusive slot receiver with effective footwork, acceleration, and vision, all of which could make him a dangerous open-field threat in the NFL.

His pro comparison, you ask?

Odell Beckham Jr.