The Jets could acquire Purdue wideout Rondale Moore in the second round if they don’t address the position in the first.

Rondale Moore Info

WR, Purdue

5-foot-9, 181 pounds

Consensus All-American in 2018

First-team All-Big Ten in 2018

Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year Award for the Big Ten’s top receiver in 2018

Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year Award for the Big Ten’s top freshman in 2018

Paul Hornung Award for the NCAA’s most versatile player in 2018

2018 Stats (13 games): 114 receptions, 1,258 yards, 12 touchdowns; 21 carries, 213 rushing yards (10.1 yards per carry), two rushing touchdowns; 33 kick returns, 662 kick return yards (20.1 yards per return); 12 punt returns, 82 punt return yards (6.8 yards per return)

2019 Stats (four games): 29 receptions, 387 yards, two touchdowns; nine kick returns, 151 kick return yards (16.8 yards per return); five punt returns, 36 punt return yards (7.2 yards per return)

2020 Stats (three games): 35 receptions, 270 yards; six carries, 32 rushing yards (5.3 yards per carry), one rushing touchdown

How Rondale Moore would Fit into the Jets Roster

After the presumptive selection of BYU quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall, the Jets must continue to build his slate of weapons early in the draft — they could do so with the choosing of Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore at No. 34 overall in the second round.

Moore is a speedy slot receiver who would provide depth (initially) and be another talented target to assist in Wilson’s development.

Rondale is additionally someone who would fit well in Mike LaFleur’s offense. As the new Jets offensive coordinator and former 49ers passing game coordinator, LaFleur will be bringing over elements of Kyle Shanahan’s offense and could utilize Moore for touch-pass-type plays as well as sweeps. If Moore comes to Florham Park, expect him to be the motion man in a significant number of on-field situations.

Possessing experience as a return specialist, Moore could also be a special teams weapon for Gang Green as he potentially develops into a big-time receiver.

Rondale Moore Film Room Notes

Moore and Purdue’s November 2020 loss to Minnesota (15 receptions, 116 yards; three carries, 20 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown)

On this touch pass, Moore utilizes great patience to set up his blockers and vision to locate the hole. From there, the dangerous speed and elusiveness take over en route to a big gain for the Boilermakers.

Moore portrays the same strengths and abilities in this clip — his vision and speed help him locate space around the outside and take the right angle towards the end zone.

Phenomenal footwork and acceleration assist in Moore picking up significant yardage after the catch.

However, on this play, Moore must do a better job securing the football all the way through the catch — officials eventually overturn what was initially a touchdown reception.

The NFL is seemingly becoming faster and faster every single year, which is why scouts will love this play in which Moore utilizes great speed to outrun defenders to the corner.

Rondale ignores the footsteps and makes a great catch in traffic for the third-down conversion.

Moore and Purdue’s September 2019 win over Vanderbilt (13 receptions, 220 yards, one touchdown; three kick returns, 51 kick return yards)

Moore goes in motion on this play and is on the receiving end of the touch pass, but what seems like bad timing leads to a drop.

Making chicken salad in this clip, Moore bobbles the pass but is able to keep the concentration and execute the quick spin move on the defender to find space.

Moore must reel in the football here. There’s no excuse for this drop.

Following the catch in this clip, Rondale utilizes his strength to fight for every last inch.

The quickness is really impressive on this play as Moore makes a swift move following the reception.

Here we get to see a touchdown catch for Moore, whose great speed right out of the route assist in him finding a lane to the end zone.

And finally, the vision to locate the football in traffic is great on this play as Moore makes the big-time reception for a notable gain.

The aspects that stand out are Moore’s pure speed and elusiveness in the open field. He reminds me of Tyreek Hill as well as Odell Beckham Jr. — drafting a wideout with that sort of pro comp could work wonders for the Jets.

A receiving corps with Jamison Crowder, Corey Davis, Denzel Mims, Keelan Cole, and the talented Purdue Boilermaker? If I were a Jets fan, I’d surely be satisfied with Joe Douglas acquiring the speedster at No. 34 overall in the second round.