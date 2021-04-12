To add to their slate of offensive weapons, the Jets could target Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore late in the first round.

Elijah Moore Info

WR, Ole Miss

5-foot-9, 185 pounds

First-team All-SEC in 2020

Consensus All-American in 2020

2020 Stats (eight games): 86 receptions, 1,193 yards, eight touchdowns

How Elijah Moore would Benefit the Jets

The Jets drafting Elijah Moore at No. 23 overall in the first round would lead to them providing Zach Wilson with yet another target in the passing game. Given Wilson will likely be the clearcut starter from day one, he’ll need all the assistance he can get in order to smoothly develop at the professional level.

Grouping Moore with receivers Corey Davis, Keelan Cole, Jamison Crowder, and Denzel Mims would make for a talented group that Wilson could definitely rely on next season and potentially beyond.

Taking a speedy receiver like Moore (who may be more of a slot guy than anything in the pros) would additionally help newly hired offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur expand the playbook. Moore sports the elusiveness and athleticism to run jet sweep-type plays and be a bubble-screen option on short-yardage.

Elijah Moore Film Room Notes

Moore and Ole Miss’ October 2020 loss to Alabama (11 receptions, 143 yards)

Moore portrays the ability to reel in the football in tight windows during this first-quarter play against the Crimson Tide.

Moore’s effective pre-snap motion on this play leads to a great route and first-down reception for the talented receiver.

Elijah records the difficult catch following the quarterback’s extension of the play. He then is athletic enough to turn upfield en route to a first down.

Moore doesn’t care about the oncoming defender — he keeps his eyes on the football and focuses on the task at hand (the crucial catch). Pro-level scouts will love this type of concentration.

He additionally runs a great route prior to the catch and shows off his ability to keep hold of the ball following the hit from the Alabama defensive back.

Moore and Ole Miss’ September 2020 loss to Florida (10 receptions, 227 yards)

Moore correctly sets up his blockers on the swing pass and lets his speed and elusiveness do the rest.

Here’s Moore with the impressive catch in stride between defenders for the big Ole Miss first down.

Moore portrays his superb skills in the yards-after-catch department on this play by putting his speed and elusiveness to the test.

The athleticism is on display again here as Moore leaps up to make the tough grab down the field.

The thing that stands out about Moore is his versatility — he’s capable of lining up in the slot, split wide, in the backfield, or serving as the motion man. And regardless of where he is on the field, he’s able to step up and perform, there’s no question about it.

Given his speed, athleticism, but lack of notable height (5-foot-9), Moore would best serve as a slot receiver at the professional level. Throwing him into the Jets’ slate of offensive weapons that now includes names such as Davis and Cole would help provide quarterback Zach Wilson the assistance he requires in order to develop.