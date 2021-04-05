If the Jets don’t decide to draft BYU quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall, Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell could be an option.

Penei Sewell Info

OT, Oregon

6-foot-6, 331 pounds

First-team All-Pac-12 in 2019

Unanimous All-American in 2019

Morris Trophy for Pac-12’s top offensive lineman in 2019

Opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

How Penei Sewell would Benefit the Jets

Bypass drafting a quarterback at No. 2? Trade back and see if you could still acquire the Oregon offensive tackle?

It’s not exactly a route many Jets fans would love considering the wide-ranged desire to draft BYU’s Zach Wilson. However, it would be one that’s beneficial toward protecting Sam Darnold, who would likely be playing quarterback in this hypothetical scenario.

If the Jets were to draft Penei Sewell, they would be employing their bookend offensive tackles (hopefully) for years to come. 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton is an up-and-coming star at left tackle while right tackle George Fant is increasing in age and has just two years remaining on his current deal. Sewell could be a long-term answer on the offensive line while providing the Jets with flexibility (the team could move him to the quarterback’s blindside if Becton was to struggle or suffer an injury).

The Jets improved the talent level among their group of offensive weapons this free agency period with the acquisitions of wideouts Corey Davis and Keelan Cole. However, those signings won’t become beneficial if the quarterback doesn’t constantly have time to throw the ball.

Penei Sewell Film Room Notes

Sewell and Oregon’s August 2019 loss to Auburn (LT #58)

Right off the bat, we see Sewell’s athleticism and power en route to a huge block on the screen pass.

Sewell is able to hold his own on this block, which proves effective in regard to the protection of former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

Great footwork from Sewell in this clip — this assists in him providing great protection for Herbert.

Sewell throws a strong run block here, which takes the defender out of the play just enough to help spring a first-down run.

Sewell utilizes great footwork and hand placement in order to combat the spin move from the Auburn defender and keep Herbert protected.

Sewell and Oregon’s January 2020 win over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl Game (LT #58)

An athletic play from Sewell here to quickly get to the right spot and utilize his strength to take the defender out of the picture. This helps spring a nine-yard gain for the Ducks.

Great footwork and hand placement help provide time for Herbert to step up to the left and make the throw.

Sewell implements great vision on this play; he’s able to slow down the initial pass rusher but keep his eyes upfield and subsequently take on the stunting defender.

Sewell portrays an efficient and effective level of athleticism, strength, and power and constantly puts superb footwork and hand placement on display. He carries the ability to succeed both in the run and pass games, a huge reason why he’s projected to go early in the first round.

The Jets will likely be able to draft anyone not named Trevor Lawrence. If Zach Wilson isn’t headed to Florham Park, will they ultimately choose the talented Oregon tackle?