Another talented receiver for the Giants at No. 11? It’s possible, and Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith may be the target.

DeVonta Smith Info

WR, Alabama

6-foot-1, 174 pounds

First-team All-SEC in 2019

First-team All-SEC in 2020

SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2020

Unanimous All-American in 2020

AP College Football Player of the Year in 2020

Heisman Trophy winner in 2020

2019 Stats (13 games): 68 receptions, 1,256 yards, 14 touchdowns

2020 Stats (13 games): 117 receptions, 1,856 yards, 23 touchdowns; 11 punt returns, 237 yards (21.5 yards per punt return), one touchdown

How DeVonta Smith would Benefit the Giants

Acquiring Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith at No. 11 overall would add another talented offensive weapon to Daniel Jones‘ arsenal. Moving forward, one of the Giants‘ top priorities should be developing their young quarterback, and providing him with a notable number of options in the passing game would assist with that crucial goal.

Smith would additionally add pure speed to the Giants offense, just like free-agent pickup John Ross will do. This would prove beneficial in an era in which the league is seemingly becoming faster and faster each and every year.

The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner is additionally multi-faceted and could perform as a return specialist for Big Blue. Smith returned 11 punts this past season for 237 yards (21.5 yards per punt return) and one score.

Film Room Notes

Smith and Alabama’s December 2020 win over Florida in the SEC Championship (15 receptions, 184 yards, two touchdowns)

Off the bat, we see Smith make a tough catch on this first play, snatching a ball on a throw that was a tad bit high from quarterback Mac Jones.

The ever-magnificent elusiveness from Smith is on display here — he uses his speed and athleticism to get to the outside and extend for the first down.

Another tough grab from Smith here as he leaps up to make the catch in between a pair of defenders.

Smith utilizes his vision to find space in the Florida secondary en route to a touchdown reception in this clip.

The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner portrays his blocking skills on this play, which helps spring the first-down conversion for wide receiver John Metchie III.

Smith takes advantage of the cushion the Florida defensive back is giving him and easily finds space on a deep drag route.

Smith makes it look too easy on this skinny post route towards the end zone. All he needs is just a tad bit of separation to have an advantage over the defender, and a quick initial move provides that for him.

Smith and Alabama’s January 2021 win over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game (seven receptions, 130 yards, three touchdowns; one punt return, 20 yards)

On an early touchdown grab on a bubble screen, Smith portrays great elusiveness and speed, finding space around the Notre Dame defenders on his way to the end zone.

Just when you think he’s going to make contact with a defender or head out of bounds, he proves you wrong.

Smith runs a sharp route and comes back for the football on what’s a nine-yard gain on first down.

On the bubble screen above, Smith remains patient, sets up his blockers, and employs great vision in order to find the hole. From there, his speed does the rest.

Once again (thanks to a quick initial move), Smith gains just a tad bit of separation from the defender, which is all he needs to reel in the football. The speed then takes over all the way to the end zone for six.

In traffic? A high throw from Jones?

Those aren’t legitimate issues for Smith, who makes a difficult grab in this clip.

And finally, we get to see Smith put his superb footwork on display as he makes a tough catch toward the sideline in the end zone.

Smith would be a speedy, elusive, and talented slot wideout in East Rutherford and would provide Daniel Jones with yet another target to look for on passing downs.

The issue, however, is his size (or lack thereof). The 174-pound weight may concern some teams, especially those with top ten selections. This is why the Heisman winner may drop to the Giants at No. 11 or possibly even further than that.