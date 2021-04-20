The New York Jets may target USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the second round if they wish to further build their slate of weapons.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Info

WR, USC

6-foot-1, 194 pounds

First-team All-Pac-12 in 2020

2019 Stats (13 games): 77 receptions, 1,042 yards, six touchdowns; seven carries, 60 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown; 12 punt returns, 66 punt return yards (5.5 yards per return)

2020 Stats (six games): 41 receptions, 478 yards, seven touchdowns; six punt returns, 32 punt return yards (5.3 yards per return); two kick returns, 43 kick return yards

How Amon-Ra St. Brown would Fit into the Jets Roster

If the Jets were to draft Amon-Ra St. Brown (say, in this year’s second round), he would initially be a reserve slot receiver who could be used in a number of different passing sets due to his speed and elusiveness. His athleticism and on-field versatility provide him with a high ceiling and could lead to him becoming a good fit in Mike LaFleur’s offensive system.

Maybe he could start at some point down the road, but right out of the gates, St. Brown would probably serve as a depth piece behind free-agent pickup Keelan Cole, who the Jets signed to a one-year deal this offseason. But that doesn’t mean Amon-Ra wouldn’t be able to find playing time — he carries experience returning punts, so that could be a spot for him during his rookie campaign.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Film Room Notes

St. Brown and USC’s October 2019 loss to Notre Dame (eight receptions, 112 yards, one touchdown)

From the slot, St. Brown leaps and makes the tough catch near the sideline after a sharp route.

St. Brown does a great job setting up his blockers on the tunnel screen and utilizing his vision to locate the hole for the first down reception.

However, on this play, St. Brown must reel in the football on the would-be catch near the goal line.

Although USC quarterback Kedon Slovis is unable to release the football on this play, St. Brown runs a sharp route and would’ve been a wide-open target down the field.

The superb catch radius is on display here — St. Brown reels in a spectacular reception for the touchdown.

St. Brown and USC’s December 2020 win over UCLA (10 receptions, 73 yards, two touchdowns)

Following the reception, St. Brown’s speed and elusiveness assist in him gaining decent yardage.

St. Brown’s physicality at the line helps him gain separation from the defender on the slant route.

Amon-Ra must make the catch on this play; there’s no excuse for the drop, which leads to a UCLA interception.

St. Brown sports the speed, elusiveness, route-running, and athleticism necessary to succeed at the next level. But while a great pass-catcher, he’s not a perfect one — there’s an inexcusable drop here and there. Scouts won’t love that, so he must clean up that area of the game.

Regardless, he’s a versatile slot receiver who could be a great complement to fellow wideouts on the Jets roster, such as Jamison Crowder and Corey Davis. One of the main goals should be to enhance Zach Wilson’s group of offensive weapons — acquiring St. Brown at No. 34 overall in the second round would help achieve that crucial objective.