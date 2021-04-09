If the Giants elect to address the edge rusher position in the second round, they may target Penn State’s Jayson Oweh.

Jayson Oweh Info

EDGE, Penn State

6-foot-5, 252 pounds

First-team All-Big Ten in 2020

2019 Stats (11 games): 21 total tackles (13 solo), five tackles for loss, five sacks, one pass breakup, two forced fumbles

2020 Stats (seven games): 38 total tackles (20 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, one pass breakup

How Jayson Oweh would Fit into the Giants Roster

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham doesn’t require a star pass rusher in this draft — he already possesses one in Leonard Williams, who the Giants re-signed to a three-year deal this offseason.

What Graham does need, however, is someone who could fill a specific role as a situational, matchup-based edge rusher; someone who could slot into the outside linebacker rotation with Lorenzo Carter, Oshane Ximines, Cam Brown, and Carter Coughlin.

Jayson Oweh is an athletic edge rusher out of Penn State who’s projected to be off the board in the second round. He would find notable playing time if the Giants were to use their No. 42 overall pick on him, but he likely wouldn’t start right away. Oweh would need to significantly develop for the coaching staff to favor him over some of the other edge rushers currently on the roster.

Jayson Oweh Film Room Notes

Oweh and Penn State’s October 2020 loss to Ohio State (six total tackles, two solo tackles, .5 tackles for loss)

Oweh portrays his athleticism on this play as he spins out of the block to help make the tackle near the line of scrimmage.

Oweh may possess a lack of strength though — he gets blocked out of the play in these two clips.

Oweh is able to get off his block and still make the tackle on this play.

Utilizing superb vision, Oweh recognizes the option play early on and correctly implements the feather technique in order to force Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields to make the pitch. Oweh then contributes to the tackle for loss of running back Master Teague.

Oweh and Penn State’s November 2020 win over Michigan (three total tackles, one solo tackle, one pass breakup)

Not a great look for Oweh here as he slowly gets out of his stance when the Michigan center snaps the football. Oweh must improve that reaction time if he expects to succeed at the next level.

Oweh impresses in this clip; he portrays the ability to shed the block and still make the tackle on the ball carrier.

The athleticism is on display again here — Oweh fakes like he’s rushing the passer but instead drops back in coverage and records the pass deflection.

This pair of plays obviously won’t intrigue scouts — Oweh is too giddy at the line and jumps offside in either clip.

Oweh’s athleticism is at a high level — there’s no question. However, he seemingly makes too many mistakes and the lack of strength could hinder his progress at the next level. There are a number of different on-field qualities Oweh must enhance in order to ultimately find success in the NFL.

That being said, the Giants would likely be better off focusing on alternative edge rusher options if they were to address that position in the second round.