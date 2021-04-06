Choosing to take an inside linebacker at No. 11 overall could lead the Giants to draft Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Info

LB, Notre Dame

6-foot-1, 216 pounds

First-team All-ACC in 2020

Unanimous All-American in 2020

2020 ACC Defensive Player of the Year

2020 Butkus Award winner for the top linebacker in college football

2019 Stats (13 games): 80 total tackles (54 solo), 13.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, four passes defended, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries

2020 Stats (12 games): 62 total tackles (42 solo), 11 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defended, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one scoop-and-score

How Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah would Benefit the Giants

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is a versatile linebacker who has not only proven to be a premier run-stopper, but also a talented pass-rusher. The former quality would allow him to be a great complement to Blake Martinez while the latter would lead to him working well alongside Leonard Williams.

But it doesn’t just stop there.

Owusu-Koramoah additionally carries the ability to line up in the slot and make plays in coverage. Adding another talented body to a pass defense that’s already loaded heading into the 2021 campaign would be highly beneficial for Patrick Graham’s defense and could fill a multifaceted role the productive defense may be missing.

The overwhelming level of versatility is something that would raise the eyebrows of both Graham and Joe Judge.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Film Notes

Owusu-Koramoah and Notre Dame’s September 2020 win over Duke (nine total tackles, six solo tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble)

Owusu-Koramoah portrays versatility in a sense he can be trusted to perform in the slot, but not great strength as he essentially gets blocked out of the play.

However, he makes up for that lack of strength on this play, making a big stop right near the line of scrimmage.

Jeremiah shows off his pass-coverage skills in this clip, reaching the receiver just in time to make a play on the ball and force the incompletion.

Despite giving up the catch, Owusu-Koramoah impressively locates the football and makes contact with it to force the Duke fumble.

The pass-rushing skills from the Notre Dame standout are impressive as well — Owusu-Koramoah utilizes his vision to find a clear path to the quarterback and force the near-interception.

Owusu-Koramoah sprints into the backfield to contribute to the tackle at the line of scrimmage in this clip.

Another athletic play from Jeremiah here — he quickly reaches the pass-catcher out of the backfield and makes the stop. He utilizes great speed but makes sure to keep composure while doing so.

And finally, we get to witness Owusu-Koramoah’s pass-rushing skills once again, as his speed allows him to reach the backfield from the slot in a timely manner to record the sack.

Owusu-Koramoah and Notre Dame’s November 2020 win over Clemson (nine total tackles, seven solo tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, .5 sacks, one forced fumble, one scoop-and-score)

Owusu-Koramoah does a great job fighting through blockers to make the stop on Clemson running back Travis Etienne.

Not a great look for the Fighting Irish linebacker here as he misses the tackle in space.

The speed and tenacity trump all on this play. Owusu-Koramoah is able to correctly time his pursuit into the backfield and snatch the dropped toss out of the air en route to a scoop-and-score.

Another huge moment for Jeremiah here as he makes a play to jar the ball loose after giving up the reception.

This obviously won’t be well-received at the next level — Owusu-Koramoah interferes with the receiver on a crucial late-game drive. The penalty leads to a first down for Clemson.

A very underrated play here as Jeremiah uses his speed to force Etienne back to the inside, where he’s brought down behind the line.

Showing off his ability to step up in the clutch, Jeremiah finds a lane to the backfield, sheds a block, and plays a role in the sack of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in the second overtime.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah would be a great selection at No. 11 overall, to say the very least. Given his on-field versatility — the ability to line up in the slot or up near the line of scrimmage and the capability of performing as a run-stopper, pass-rusher, and in coverage — he would fit into Patrick Graham’s defense perfectly. This is the prototypical linebacker that both Graham and Joe Judge would love in East Rutherford.

Simply speaking, Owusu-Koramoah is a true playmaker. He and Blake Martinez at the two inside linebacker spots would do wonders for Big Blue’s defensive unit, but if the Giants select him, don’t be surprised if they end up using him in a multitude of spots.