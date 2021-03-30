The Jets could target LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. when their No. 23 overall draft pick arrives in the opening round.

Terrace Marshall Jr. Info

WR, LSU

6-foot-3, 201 pounds

2019 CFP National Champion

2019 stats (12 games): 46 receptions, 671 yards, 13 touchdowns (3.8 receptions per game, 55.9 yards per game)

2020 stats (seven games): 48 receptions, 731 yards, 10 touchdowns (6.9 receptions per game, 104.4 yards per game)

Carries late first-round potential (possibly No. 23 overall to Jets)

How Terrace Marshall Jr. would benefit the Jets

If the Jets were to draft Terrace Marshall Jr. in the back half of the first round, they would be adding yet another target to their slate of weapons for whoever plays quarterback next season (either Sam Darnold or Zach Wilson). New York already added Corey Davis and Keelan Cole via free agency, so a receiving corps with those two, Marshall, Denzel Mims, and Jamison Crowder could work wonders for an offense that must improve in 2021.

Marshall would additionally add height to the receiver room at 6-foot-3 — this bodily gift along with his knack for the end zone (23 touchdown catches in 19 games over the last two years) would make him a reliable red-zone target. Last year, Gang Green recorded just 16 touchdowns through the air which was tied for the second-fewest in the NFL, so that strength from Marshall would greatly assist the Jets offense.

The bottom line is this: either Darnold or Wilson will need to develop, whether it’s the former proving he’s the long-term answer for the Jets or the latter getting his feet wet potentially en route to a successful career. A number of talented passing-game weapons would help either accomplish his respective goal.

Film room notes

Marshall and LSU’s October 2020 loss to Missouri (11 receptions, 235 yards, three touchdowns)

On an early touchdown reception, Marshall utilizes superb footwork and realizes just where he is on the field — he’s patient enough in the back of the end zone to get his feet down while securing the reception.

Marshall sports the endurance and speed to run long-lasting routes and does so here with LSU quarterback Myles Brennan extending the play outside the pocket. The talented wideout additionally makes the tough catch in traffic near the sideline.

After a quick initial route, Marshall doesn’t need too much space to make the touchdown catch on this above play.

Marshall can additionally be a legitimate deep threat; his speed and ability to look the ball in leads to big plays in each of these two clips.

Terrace properly sets up his blockers on a tunnel screen in this clip and employs great vision and elusiveness to find space and gain enough yardage after the catch.

Missouri’s defensive back in the slot respects the possibility of a deep ball, and because of that, Marshall takes advantage of the cushion with a quick slant for the first down.

And on this final play, Marshall’s great athleticism and vision allow him to come back and make the reception near the goal line.

Marshall and LSU’s November 2020 loss to Texas A&M (10 receptions, 134 yards, one touchdown)

Marshall makes a great catch over the defender on a ball (thrown by LSU quarterback TJ Finley) that’s a tad bit too high and behind him. Following the reception, his field vision allows him to find a path in the secondary before the speed does the rest.

Another athletic play from Marshall: after the catch on the run, he immediately looks upfield in search for yards and the first down.

Despite the fact the quarterback’s initial reads aren’t there, Marshall adapts to the broken-down play and still makes the tough catch for the first down.

Marshall runs a great route on this final play, and the important thing is that he runs it beyond the goal line where he’s there to record the touchdown reception.

Marshall isn’t the most talented receiver prospect in this draft class, but his speed, vision, athleticism, and sheer ability to make the tough catches are what will provide great upside to his eventual selection. With just the right coaching and quarterback, Marshall may make a pro team very happy one day.

Could that team be the Jets?