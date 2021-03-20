The Giants finally acquire a true No. 1 receiver. Kenny Golladay has agreed to a deal that sends him to East Rutherford.

Arguably the Giants‘ top goal for this year’s free agency period is now achieved.

Per Josina Anderson, the Giants have agreed to terms on a contract with wide receiver Kenny Golladay. This comes after Golladay and the team’s brass met with one another this week.

I'm told WR Kenny Golladay has agreed to go to the #Giants, per source. "Done" they said. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 20, 2021

According to Ian Rapoport, the contract is for four years and worth $72 million with $40 million guaranteed. This provides Golladay with an average annual salary of $18 million.

The #Giants and Kenny Golladay have a 4 year, $72M deal with a max of $76M with $40m guaranteed — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2021

This is obviously a monstrous move for Big Blue. The Giants headed into this offseason needing to not just boost the number of reliable passing-game targets for Daniel Jones, but also acquire a legitimate No. 1 receiver.

Sterling Shepard doesn’t fill that specific role. Neither does Darius Slayton.

Kenny Golladay does, and the now-former Detroit Lion should greatly assist in the on-field development of New York’s young quarterback.

This seals it: the 2021 free agency period was very successful for the Giants. Their top two goals were to re-sign star defensive lineman and pass rusher Leonard Williams and acquire a No. 1 receiver; they fulfilled either in a matter of a few days.

Golladay is multi-talented — he’s portrayed the ability to be a reliable possession receiver and end zone target, having led the league with 11 touchdown receptions back in 2019. He’s also superb at making the tough receptions in traffic.

Jones now has a plethora of targets to look for, including Golladay, Slayton, Shepard, Saquon Barkley, and Evan Engram should he not be traded prior to the 2021 season.

The acquisition of Golladay truly opens up the Giants’ options for the No. 11 overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. They may not elect to draft a receiver such as Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith anymore and instead look for an offensive tackle like Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater or Oregon’s Penei Sewell, if either is available. They could additionally look for an edge rusher or cornerback (Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II or Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley, if they’re available).

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts could be the pick, but it seems his draft stock is rising and he may be selected prior to the Giants being on the board.

Big Blue may also possess the option of trading back to the back half of the opening round and acquiring an extra second-round selection in the process. Then with the new late first-round pick, the Giants could actually still draft a receiver. At this point, they don’t need a guy like Waddle or Smith, and acquiring someone like Kadarius Toney (Florida) or Terrace Marshall Jr. (LSU) while snagging an extra draft choice would be a beneficial maneuver.