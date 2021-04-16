In order to add depth to the defensive backfield, the Giants could target Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade on Day 3 of the draft.

Shaun Wade Info

CB, Ohio State

6-foot-1, 195 pounds

Third-team All-Big Ten in 2019

First-team All-Big Ten in 2020

Tatum-Woodson Award for the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year in 2020

Consensus All-American in 2020

2019 Stats (11 games): 26 total tackles (17 solo), four tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles

2020 Stats (eight games): 34 total tackles (23 solo), one tackle for loss, two interceptions (one pick-six), four pass breakups

How Shaun Wade would Fit into the Giants Roster

If the Giants were to draft Ohio State’s Shaun Wade in one of the middle rounds, he would likely be a situational defensive back and additionally provide depth in the slot. There’s no chance he would compete for a starting job on the outside considering the Giants have already made investments in James Bradberry and Adoree’ Jackson. 2020 fourth-round pick Darnay Holmes also carries potential in the slot, so it’s unlikely the Giants would start Wade there.

But initially, depth would be the most crucial benefit of his potential draft selection. You can’t employ enough depth in the defensive backfield and the Buckeye would be able to provide that during his early days in East Rutherford.

Shaun Wade Film Room Notes

Wade and Ohio State’s November 2019 win over Maryland (two total tackles, one solo)

Wade portrays superb coverage skills from the slot in the above clip, showing a nice grounded base as he uses his hands to keep with the receiver.

Showing off his physical abilities on this play, Wade correctly reads the swing pass and is able to shed the block and get in on the tackle of the Maryland running back.

Wade’s speed allows him to keep up with the receiver on the drag route on this play.

Wade and Ohio State’s January 2021 win over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl (nine total tackles, seven solo)

Not a great look for Wade on this play; he fails to shed the block quick enough to stop Clemson quarterback (and presumptive No. 1 overall pick) Trevor Lawrence on the zone-read option run.

Wade doesn’t do a superb job in coverage here as he allows too much separation on the comeback route.

Putting the physical traits on display, Wade flys up and is right there to make the hit should Clemson running back Travis Etienne reel in the football.

Wade loses his man on the double move on this play — this is something NFL scouts won’t adore when watching the film.

Again, not great coverage from Wade on the outside — he doesn’t come up quick enough and thus allows the reception. From there, the receiver is able to get around him to the pylon.

Finally, on this play, Wade loses both his footing and matchup en route to letting up another Clemson touchdown pass.

Wade is physical and capable of flying up to make the hit, so taking that into consideration along with his shaky coverage skills, he’d be better off in the slot than on the outside at the next level.

But that wouldn’t be an awful situation for the Giants, who could use some depth in the slot given Darnay Holmes is still young and entering just his second pro season.