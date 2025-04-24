As expected, the Giants drafted Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the third pick in the 2025 NFL Draft:

Brian Daboll says he got breakfast with Abdul Carter around the Penn State campus when he visited his daughter during Parents’ Weekend: “He’s got a great personality, he’s a lot of fun to be around and he’s a good football player.” pic.twitter.com/aiv2iZXVY2 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) April 25, 2025

Daboll: “I had a chance to get some breakfast with him when I went down to Penn State to visit my daughter for a parent’s weekend that we had lined up. In the morning, when we were getting ready to leave, I went to a breakfast spot down there that I had been to a few times. We had a great breakfast, great meeting. He’s a great kid and he’s an exceptional player. He’s got great quickness and bend. He’s hard to block. He played off the ball the year before and has great instincts in that area as well. Smart, just had a really good meeting with him and then he was up here. Fun guy we were evaluating. We looked at him from an offensive perspective (and thought about) what we might have to do if we ever had to play against him, which we have guys in our division that are similar to that. But he’s coming in he’s going to do everything he can to help us out and he’ll start at ground zero with us.”

Carter was the best player on a Penn State team that went to the College Football Playoff semifinal. He finished with 12 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, four PBUs, and 68 total tackles over 16 games. And he didn’t just rack up stats against lesser teams. He had five tackles, a sack, and two TFL in the Orange Bowl and a multi-sack game in the 20-13 home loss to Ohio State.

He’s a Philadelphia native and Eagles fan now entering the NFL with the Giants and playing on a defensive line that includes Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux.