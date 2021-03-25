Amid the signing of a starting cornerback and No. 1 receiver, the Giants could select an edge rusher with the No. 11 overall pick.

Kwity Paye Info

Defensive end, Michigan

6-foot-4, 271 pounds

Two-time second-team All-Big Ten (2019 and 2020)

2019 Stats: 50 combined tackles (26 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks through 12 games

Only played four games in 2020 due to injury (Michigan played a total of six games)

How Paye would benefit the Giants

Kwity Paye could be an every-down edge rusher given his talent and value despite defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s matchup-based schemes and gameplans. He would learn a whole lot from Leonard Williams on the pass-rushing front and fielding Paye with guys like Williams and Blake Martinez would make for a dangerous Giants front seven.

The Michigan standout would instantly start — it’s unclear if Lorenzo Carter or Oshane Ximines are long-term options at the outside linebacker position due to either’s inconsistency.

The Giants simply require talent on the edge — Paye would provide that talent and help the front seven complement a stacked secondary that just added cornerback Adoree’ Jackson on a three-year deal.

For what it’s worth: Paye is the top-ranked 2021 NFL Draft edge rusher via Pro Football Focus.

2021 NFL Draft edge defender rankings 1. Kwity Paye, Michigan

2. Jayson Oweh, Penn State

3. Gregory Rousseau, Miami

4. Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

5. Jaelan Phillips, Miami — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 22, 2021

Film Room Notes

Paye and Michigan’s October 2020 win over Minnesota.

Paye racked up four total tackles (all solo) with three tackles for loss and a pair of sacks in the victory.

You notice right away from the film that Paye is extremely quick off the snap. However, he has a tendency to get flushed out of a number of plays — his lack of notable strength may be an issue at the professional level.

In this first clip, Paye puts his abilities as a speed rusher on display, reaching the ball carrier and exercising proper technique to wrap him up for the tackle.

Paye utilizes his speed and athleticism again in this next clip in order to get to the quarterback and rush the throw. His superb vision allows him to find a clear path to the passer as well.

Paye does a great job here shedding the block prior to using that spectacular wingspan in order to wrap up the ball carrier.

If there’s one thing that’s clear about Paye’s game, it’s the fact he’s tenacious. He doesn’t give up whatsoever, and on this play, he displays his block-shedding ability and vision in order to find a path to the quarterback.

After Paye gets past the block in the above clip, he accelerates and uses that speed en route to recording a sack of the opposing quarterback.

Great vision and footwork allow Paye to read this play fake and hurry the quarterback into throwing the interception.

Paye and Michigan’s October 2019 loss to Penn State

Paye racked up 10 total tackles (three solo) with .5 tackles for loss in the defeat.

In this first clip, Paye employs great footwork and vision in order to locate the ball carrier and wrap up.

And in each of these final two clips, Paye overcomes the initial block and makes an athletic play to prevent the ball carrier from gaining a significant chunk of yardage.

Paye seems like he’s more of a speed rusher than anything. Again, his lack of strength may hurt him at the professional level, so he’d be best off taking on an outside linebacker role in a 3-4 scheme if he were to perform within Patrick Graham’s defense.

He’s still a first-round-caliber player though and his potential cannot be ignored. Pairing him with Leonard Williams would make for a highly productive Giants pass rush.