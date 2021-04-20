The Giants could target Miami’s Quincy Roche in the second round if they’re seeking help at the edge rusher position.

Quincy Roche Info

EDGE, Miami

6-foot-3, 243 pounds

AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 (with Temple)

First-team All-AAC in 2019 (with Temple)

Third-team All-ACC in 2020 (with Miami)

2019 Stats (12 games): 49 total tackles (36 solo), 19 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, five pass breakups (with Temple)

2020 Stats (10 games): 45 total tackles (27 solo), 14.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one pass breakup (with Miami)

How Quincy Roche would Fit into the Giants Roster

Quincy Roche is seemingly more of a speed rusher, so Patrick Graham could use him in a number of different matchup-based sets alongside Lorenzo Carter, Oshane Ximines, and free-agent pickup Ryan Anderson.

Roche isn’t primed to be a star as much as fellow Miami standouts Gregory Rousseau and Jaelan Phillips, but Graham doesn’t need a star pass rusher in this draft — he already employs one in Leonard Williams. He just needs, as we’ve said many times before, a guy who could fill a specific role.

Could Roche be that guy?

Quincy Roche Film Room Notes

Roche and Miami’s October 2020 loss to Clemson (EDGE #2; four total tackles, three solo tackles)

Portraying great power and speed on this play, Roche is able to reach the backfield and make the hit on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence to force the incompletion.

Roche doesn’t take a great angle out of his stance here, and the lack of strength (in this instance) leads to him getting blocked out of the play.

Roche and Miami’s December 2020 win over Duke (six total tackles, four solo tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery)

The tenacity is on display here — Roche keeps fighting through the block en route to a sack of the Duke quarterback.

Roche quickly gets past his matchup and forces the quarterback to overthrow his target. The speed helps Roche get the job done — this type of quality will fare well in a league that’s seemingly becoming faster and faster every year.

The same aforementioned qualities are portrayed in this clip as well.

Despite initially falling victim to a double team, Roche is still able to utilize his athletic ability and wingspan to reach and get an arm on the Duke ball carrier for the tackle.

On his best play of this game, Roche’s strength helps him reach the backfield, and from there, his quickness to get to the quarterback leads to the sack and forced fumble.

And finally, Roche’s speed assists in him reaching the ball carrier for the tackle behind the line of scrimmage.

Since Roche seems like more of a speed rusher, he’s most fit to be an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme as opposed to a defensive end in a 4-3. Luckily, Patrick Graham runs a very situational and matchup-based defense, so regardless of Roche’s strengths and weaknesses, the veteran defensive coordinator would find a spot for him.

The Giants likely wouldn’t take Roche in the first round if they were to address this position group that early though. However, if they target an edge rusher in the second, expect Roche to be a legitimate possibility at No. 42 overall (if he’s available).