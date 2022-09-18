It is only the second week of the season, but the NFL locals have already arrived at critical games.

Sunday’s Jets-Browns content in Cleveland feels like a referendum on head coach Robert Saleh following his controversial comments earlier in the week. If Gang Green falls to 0-2, things could begin to spiral out of control. Especially if Joe Flacco struggles again at quarterback with fan favorite Mike White on the sideline and the reigning AFC champion Bengals up next on the schedule.

On the other side of town, the Giants have a chance to emerge as one of the biggest surprises of the year so far in their home opener against the Panthers. Big Blue has a shot to jump out to a completely unexpected 2-0 start. Last week’s comeback over the Titans has been the talk of the league; will the good vibes continue?

Here is everything you need to know prior to kickoff:

JETS AT BROWNS (1 p.m., CBS)

• Game preview || ESNY staff picks

• Joe Flacco to start again || Mike White waiting in wings?

• Robert Saleh is veering into Joe Judge territory || He needs to call Buck Showalter

• Mike Francesa: Woody Johnson might sell Jets

PANTHERS AT GIANTS (1 p.m., FOX)

• Game preview || ESNY staff picks

• Cornerback Aaron Robinson is out

• Daniel Jones not surprised by aggressive play calling

• Kadarius Toney does know the playbook

