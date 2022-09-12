Robert Saleh has a message for the haters.

“We’re all taking receipts on all the people who continually mock and say that we ain’t going to do anything,” the Jets coach told reporters Monday after a woeful offensive performance in Sunday’s season-opening loss to the Ravens.

“I’m taking receipts. And I’m going to be more than happy to share them with all y’all when it’s all said and done.”

Spicy.

There are a few ways to consider these comments. Saleh is taking heat off his offense — which was abysmal behind backup quarterback Joe Flacco — and redirecting it toward him. And he is projecting confidence in a team that did just have an awful outing, but is still more talented than it was a year ago, is dealing with offensive line injuries and will get Zach Wilson back sooner rather than later.

That said, Saleh does come off a bit whiny here. Or, dare we say, immature. He’s the head coach of an NFL team in New York City that just played like hot garbage. Does he expect sunshine and rainbows in the aftermath?

The Jets have stunk for ages. They have the longest playoff drought in the sport. The benefit of the doubt went out the door long ago. No one wants to hear Saleh bellyache about detractors. Especially when there is no sign things are going to get instantly better — even if he seems to believe that will be the case.

“When those little errors the offense was having in the first half stop happening, it’s going to be explosive,” Saleh said. “And then it carries on into the second half. You’re just going to feel it. And in a way, it does just click. Where you’re just stacking up day after day after day, and it’s really, really cool when it does happen. Because it absolutely pops off the tape. And I know it is going to happen.”

So put the burn book down and go figure out how to block and throw the ball down the field.

Robert Saleh and the Jets are keeping receipts on those that "mock" the team: "I'm going to be more than happy to share them when it's all said and done" pic.twitter.com/608akdkz9H — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 12, 2022

