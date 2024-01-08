New York Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale has resigned, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Martindale’s resignation comes mere hours after head coach Brian Daboll told reporters he expected the veteran coach back next season. The Giants regressed to 6-11 in 2023 after last year’s miracle playoff run. New York ranked 26th in points allowed at 23.9 per game and had only 19 takeaways on the season.

There were also whispers of tension between Martindale and Daboll during the season. The Giants also fired linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and special teams coordinator Thomas McCaughey. Of course, offensive line coach Bobby Johnson was shown the door too.

Don Martindale, 60, will almost certainly find a new job soon, if not his first head-coaching gig. He worked as a defensive coordinator or in an adjacent role for the Ravens and Broncos. Given the NFL has five head coaching vacancies, and could have more on the way, he’s sure to latch on somewhere.

Meanwhile, the Giants are in the unfortunate position of doing an autopsy on the season and figuring out just where it all went wrong. The offensive line is still a disaster, and who knows how quarterback Daniel Jones will look following ACL surgery? Saquon Barkley will be a free agent again after receiving the franchise tag last offseason.

Needless to say, general manager Joe Schoen has his work cut out for him. In a season defined more by local Jersey boy and third-string quarterback Tommy “Cutlets” Devito, the Giants cannot afford to backslide more in 2024.