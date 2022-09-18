WATCH: Giants’ Daniel Bellinger scores 1st career TD vs. Panthers

First TD for the rook 🙌 📺: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/H02rYFLZQG — New York Giants (@Giants) September 18, 2022

Similar to the first half in Week 1 vs. the Tennessee Titans, the Giants’ Week 2 against the Panthers got off to a slow start. Sure, they scored six points instead of getting shut out, but Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, and friends had a hard time trying to move the ball at all.

New York‘s first drive of the second half, though? The offense looked much better. Jones led a drive that included five plays of 12-plus yards, ending with tight end Daniel Bellinger scoring his first career touchdown. That just so happened to be his first catch, too.

Now that’s a way to kick off your NFL career, don’t you think? Yea, that seems pretty good.

The defense has been playing well throughout the Giants’ home opener, which included forcing two fumbles within the first five minutes of the game. New York will try to have this drive jumpstart the offense for a productive second half, which would be similar to what happened in Week 1 against the Titans.

