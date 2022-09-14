The Giants‘ incredibly thin secondary will be down a starter this Sunday. Head coach Brian Daboll told the media before Wednesday’s practice cornerback Aaron Robinson will miss the Week 2 matchup with the Panthers. Robinson had his appendix removed Wednesday.

Robinson is the team’s starting boundary corner opposite Adoree’ Jackson, performing in a role he may have only earned because of the lack of talent and experience in the secondary. After him on the depth chart, the Giants have rookie corner Cor’Dale Flott, third-year slot corner Darnay Holmes, and recent waiver-wire pickups Justin Layne and Nick McCloud.

Robinson struggled during the preseason and also allowed two receptions on four targets in the Week 1 win over the Titans. Although, he did record a solid 73.4 Pro Football Focus grade for his performance against Tennessee.

It’s unclear how long Robinson will be sidelined past the Week 2 matchup, which kicks off Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

In Robinson’s absence, the Giants will have a few replacement options. However, none are all too promising.

Flott is more of a slot corner and only tallied two snaps against the Titans, both on special teams. Layne is as unproven as any fourth-year corner and was inactive for the Week 1 matchup, so he’s yet to see meaningful in-game action with Big Blue. Holmes will most definitely stay in the nickel role while Rodarius Williams is on injured reserve to start the year.

That leaves the Giants with McCloud, an undrafted second-year defensive back who didn’t tally any defensive snaps on Sunday but was on the field for 14 special teams snaps and recorded two solo tackles. So expect him to be in the running to replace Robinson. The Giants could also activate cornerbacks Zyon Gilbert and/or Fabian Moreau from the practice squad for depth purposes.

