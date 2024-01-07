The New York Jets are finally pulling the plug and will attempt to trade beleaguered quarterback Zach Wilson this offseason, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

From @NFLGameDay: #Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is open to the NFL interest that'll come… plus, the #Jets are expected to attempt to trade QB Zach Wilson in the offseason, which should come as no surprise. pic.twitter.com/oBx91fKrdQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2024

The Jets drafted Wilson out of BYU with the No. 2 pick in 2021. His time in New York has since been an absolute disaster, going 12-21 in his young career. Wilson has thrown for 6,293 yards with 23 touchdowns compared to 25 interceptions. More often than not, he has looked completely in over his head under center with little to no room for growth.

The Jets certainly aren’t the NFL’s worst at a feisty 6-10 this season. However, the only game where Wilson looked like a proper quarterback was catching the upstart Texans on a bad week and winning 30-6 in Week 14. The rest of the time, the Jets have won because their defense and running game kept them alive.

The good news for the Jets is that despite Wilson being a bust, the man who drafted him and his coach aren’t going anywhere. Owner Woody Johnson has already said Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh will return. Say what you want about the results, but it’s hard to find a Douglas move that is truly, exceptionally bad. No one could have anticipated Aaron Rodgers would tear his Achilles on his second snap of the year.

And speaking of the veteran QB, the Jets’ plan going into the offseason should be simple: Assume Rodgers is the starting quarterback and draft a capable backup in Round 3 or 4. Signing a veteran like Tyrod Taylor or Jacoby Brissett is also an option.

Zach Wilson has had plenty of chances to grow and develop as a quarterback in New York. Three years and a trade for Aaron Rodgers later, the experiment has failed. The former Cougar needs a change of scenery where he can hopefully regain some confidence.

Maybe he needs to be a backup QB for a year or two. Maybe he needs a shot on a rebuilding team with an offensive coach rather than the defense-first Saleh.

What neither he nor the Jets need anymore is trying to force this marriage to work. It’s time to move on.