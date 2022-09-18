The Jets trailed the Browns in Cleveland all day during their Week 2 matchup, but they kept hanging around and it ended up paying off.

First, it was Garrett Wilson catching his first career touchdown pass to get the Jets even at seven early in the second quarter. Right before halftime, Breece Hall caught another pass from quarterback Joe Flacco to tie things up at 14 heading into the locker room.

By the time there was 1:35 left in the fourth quarter, it wasn’t looking good for New York. The Jets had the ball and were staring at a 30-17 deficit. But that’s when the magic started happening. Corey Davis got Gang Green within one score with this catch:

Sources tell us Davis is still waiting for a Browns defender to enter the same area code as him.

On the ensuing kickoff, New York went for an onside kick since that was really its only shot at winning this game. And yes, it actually worked!

With just 22 seconds left to go, Flacco found Wilson for the second time on Sunday. It was the quarterback’s fourth touchdown pass of the day, as well. Just check out this crisp route from the rookie wideout:

Wow — that’s the two-minute drill of every coach’s dream, isn’t it? Jets head coach Robert Saleh literally couldn’t have drawn that up any better. Could we be seeing some receipts get revealed this week during his press conferences?

It’s a little early for that, but either way, this was huge for the Jets, as they quite literally snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

