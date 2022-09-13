We can cross at least one possible explanation for Kadarius Toney’s lack of touches off the list.

Head coach Brian Daboll swatted down speculation the mercurial wide receiver does not know the Giants’ playbook on Monday. Daboll was asked after Toney had just seven snaps in the team’s season-opening win over the Titans.

“Kadarius has done a good job of learning our stuff,” Daboll told reporters. “I have no concerns about him knowing our information.”

Toney had two rushes for 23 yards in Sunday’s exhilarating 21-20 win over the Titans. He busted a 19-yard run on an outside sweep, then dipped and dodged to turn an aborted gadget play into an entertaining 4-yard gain. Baggage aside, he looked like someone who should be getting the ball more if healthy — which is always a catch with him.

But the Giants instead gave Richie James 42 snaps and 27 to David Sills. And all while Wan’Dale Robinson left the game early with a knee injury. So if Toney is healthy and knows the playbook, there is only one other reason for his light workload: The Giants just prefer to use other receivers. And given Toney’s clear game-breaking ability, that says a lot. None of which reflects well terribly well on him.

“With our receiver position, it’s a competitive situation,” Daboll said. “It will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. Relative to inactives or play time, everybody has to earn their role. One week it might be a whole game, one week it might be less.”

