WATCH: Jets’ Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall score 1st career TDs vs. Browns

As the Jets try to break their September drought in Week 2 against the Browns, two rookies found themselves in the end zone for the first time as pro football players.

With New York down 7-0 at the start of the second quarter, quarterback Joe Flacco floated a ball to the sideline for Garrett Wilson, and the first-year wide receiver out of Ohio State did the rest of the work:

Watch the bottom of your screen 😍 @GarrettWilson_V#NYJvsCLE on CBS pic.twitter.com/WCkCuFgwV8 — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 18, 2022

Facing a 14-7 deficit with time winding down in the first half, Flacco and the Jets found themselves in the red zone once again. The veteran signal-caller registered another touchdown pass in the process. This one was to running back Breece Hall, which tied the game once again as both squads went into the locker room at halftime:

At the time of this writing, New York and Cleveland are about to start the fourth quarter, with the Jets down 17-14. So, the Jets will need to get a few more big plays if they’d like to get themselves into the win column for the first time in 2022.

More on ESNY:

• Aaron Judge free agency: MLB insider thinks Mets will pursue slugger

• WATCH: Giants’ Daniel Bellinger scores 1st career TD vs. Panthers

• Francisco Lindor hits trifecta for Mets shortstop history

• Rex Ryan praises Giants’ Brian Daboll, says he’s ‘opposite’ of Joe Judge

• Trea Turner won’t limit MLB free-agent options, but is ‘East Coast guy’

• Odell Beckham Jr. shouts out Giants’ Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard

• Forget 62. Will Yankees’ Aaron Judge get to 500 career home runs?

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.