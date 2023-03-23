Mekhi Becton is not waiting for Aaron Rodgers’ Jets arrival to be official before getting into shape.

THEY KNOW IM THE ONE ITS NO WAY THEY CAN STOP ME!!!!! GET THAT WORK IN!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lMrWhmZwZu — Trending Topic 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@BigTicket73) March 23, 2023

Becton still has a long way to go before he can put the last two disastrous years behind him. But this is a good start. The polarizing offensive tackle is clearly in good shape after past conditioning issues. Now he just has to stay healthy after effectively missing all of the 2021 and ’22 seasons with serious knee injuries.

It will be interesting to see where the Jets put Becton this year. He was drafted to be a franchise left tackle. He got shifted to right tackle last summer. Right now, he would be the best option on the left side based on the current roster.

General manager Joe Douglas will have options. But none of them seem all that great.

Veterans Duane Brown and George Fant remain free agents, although returns to Florham Park feel unlikely at this point. The Jets could try to trade for Rodgers’ buddy, David Bakhtiari. But the Packers should have little motivation to move him as well. And there is always the No. 13 pick in April’s NFL draft (if it has not been shipped to Green Bay for Rodgers).

Bottom line: Becton was drafted to be the guy on the blindside. He looks like it again. Now he needs to play like it — and be available.

