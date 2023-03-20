While we’re still in wait-and-see mode, all signs are pointing to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers playing for the Jets in 2023. Once a trade between New York and the Green Bay Packers happens, there’s another piece of business to figure out.

What number will Rodgers wear for Gang Green?

Back when we were still unsure how possible Rodgers-to-New-York was, Jets legend Joe Namath openly said he’d be happy for the signal-caller to wear his number. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has had his number retired since 1985. So, that’d be quite a bit of dust to clean off before Rodgers puts that number on his back at MetLife Stadium.

WFAN’s Boomer Esiason doesn’t think that’ll be happening, though. Here’s what he had to say on why it wouldn’t happen, and what number(s) could be an actual possibility (via WFAN):

I can guarantee you he’s not wearing No. 12. He’s not a dummy, he’s one of the smartest guys who has ever played, and understands history and who Joe Namath is and why that number is so important.

Aaron is either going to wear No. 8, which he wore in college – although he’d have to buy that off of Elijah Moore, assuming he’s still here. Or he’ll go with No. 10, which is available because Braxton Berrios got cut. So it’s either 8 or 10, but it won’t be No. 12; that’d be like someone wearing 12 in Packers history after he’s gone.

Boomer left the door open for Rodgers to pick a different number. He seems pretty sure of his convictions at the moment, though. We’ll eventually find out. You know, if the Packers ever decide to agree on a trade package with the Jets.

