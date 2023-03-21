Rick Pitino will lean into St. John’s basketball’s greatest resource — the right to call Madison Square Garden home.

The Johnnies plan to play all Big East game at MSG next season and about a dozen games in total, Pitino told reporters Tuesday. He added he hopes to play at the Garden even more during the 2024-25 season.

MORE: Craig Carton and Evan Roberts tripling Michael Kay in ratings war

St. John’s only had four games at the Garden this past season, hosting Georgetown, Providence, UConn and Villanova. That approach left a bunch of high-profile home games — Marquette, Nebraska, Xavier, even Seton Hall — on campus at Carnesecca Arena. Yes, it was likely driven by financials. But still. The Garden is the Garden. If you can play there, you have to play there. And Pitino gets that.

Hot take: Pitino will end up being the biggest thing to happen to metropolitan area college athletics in generations. As we wrote yesterday, the Johnnies are going to win, win quickly and win big. Pitino is a sure thing. And he is going to electrify the region once things get rolling. Can you imagine a Big East Tournament with St. John’s in the mix to win it? My lord. And then when the Johnnies go on their first deep NCAA Tournament run? Make the Final Four?

MORE ON ESNY:

• Knicks legend Willis Reed dies at 80

• Let’s overreact to Yankees’ Brian Cashman’s latest Frankie Montas comments

• Future Yankees target sends Japan to World Baseball Classic final (VIDEO)

• Could enemy Astros help Yankees rid themselves of a veteran middle infielder?

• WFAN’s Boomer Esiason has thoughts on Aaron Rodgers’ Jets jersey number

• WFAN’s parent company remains in financial peril

• WATCH: Mets break in new Citi Field scoreboard by playing Mario Kart

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.