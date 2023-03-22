Spring training games technically don’t count. But that doesn’t mean players don’t get frustrated when things aren’t going their way. Just ask Mets designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach about that.

In fact, we don’t have to. We can just listen to this glorious hot mic moment on repeat instead:

"I can't buy a fucking hit" -Daniel Vogelbach after grounding out pic.twitter.com/HIo1x5iCvV — Shea Station (@shea_station) March 22, 2023

We can’t say he doesn’t care, right? It’s easy to relate to the frustration here. Vogey hit that ball solidly toward the middle of the field and came up empty.

The left-handed hitter’s time in PSL hasn’t included a ton of success at the dish. That can be evidenced by his .523 OPS with 10 strikeouts in 34 Grapefruit League at-bats.

Even with a rough spring, he doesn’t appear to be in danger of losing his roster spot ahead of Opening Day next week. But hey, anything can happen. Especially if Brett Baty breaks camp as the starting third baseman.

We’ve talked about how Darin Ruf’s $3 million salary wouldn’t prevent them Mets from making the best baseball decision. The same can be said about Vogey. He’s set to make $1.5 million this season.

But still, that’s just speculation. There haven’t been any rumblings about his spot being in jeopardy. Partially because he bats left handed, and partially because he performed well after getting acquired at the trade deadline last summer.

Until Daniel Vogelbach gets his next hit, though, we’ll be busy watching this on loop.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.