Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton went down during Monday’s practice and favored his right knee — the same knee that dislocated in the 2021 season-opener and caused him to miss the remainder of that year.

Robert Saleh didn’t seem too worried about it initially. But after some tests, the level of optimism has taken a major dip.

The Jets head coach doesn’t believe Becton will see the field in 2022.

Coach Saleh gives an update on T Mekhi Becton. pic.twitter.com/EHBL5GjnKm — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 9, 2022

“From my understanding he’s getting his second evaluation and opinion tomorrow. Still doesn’t look good. … I’m just sick for Mekhi. [His season] is more than likely [over].”

Saleh also revealed Becton has a chip fracture in his knee cap. Becton suffered an avulsion fracture of the right knee cap, according to NFL Network.

The Jets shall now turn their attention to the free-agent market, where Duane Brown still resides as of Tuesday afternoon. Will the Jets sign him to a short-term deal to either be their starting left or right tackle? Veteran George Fant is on the roster and will start, but the team’s depth options aren’t too promising. Chuma Edoga and Conor McDermott have struggled (the latter is dealing with an ankle injury) and Max Mitchell is an unproven rookie.

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.