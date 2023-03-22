This guy showed up at Yankees camp on Tuesday.

This man is CERTAIN he's on the team pic.twitter.com/G2NSj1OUPu — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 21, 2023

The man appears to be Mark Kirsch, according to Twitter. He’s the jerk who stole a Juan Soto home run ball from another fan last summer at a Royals game. He’s basically Zack Hample with a bandana, fanny pack and tight shirts.

Anyway, we have a plan to put a stop to these ballpark scourges. It is really simple, too: Congress should pass a law that no one over the age of 14 should be allowed to bring a glove into any stadium in the country. It will not completely sideline ballhawks, but it will go a long way.

MORE: Mike Francesa wants Yankees to answer this Anthony Volpe question

Do you wear your helmet to an NFL game? No. There is absolutely no reason for anyone in high school or older to bring a glove. If you are in an area where a frozen rope might get hit your way, you are almost assuredly behind a net. Your hands will do just fine with everything else. And a glove prohibition will decrease the chances of, say, some dope who thinks he’s Jim Edmonds falling out of the upper deck.

Quick story before we go: I once covered a South Carolina softball game for The Daily Gamecock on Dorm RA Day. I have never seen a crowd less equipped to handle a foul ball. Someone popped one up behind first base and people reacted like the North Koreans had just launched a ballistic missile.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Rick Pitino says St. John’s will play more Madison Square Garden games

• Let’s overreact to Brian Cashman’s latest Frankie Montas comments

• There may be a public pooper terrorizing Broadway

• Craig Carton and Evan Roberts now tripling Michael Kay in ratings war

• SlamBall is back, complete with big money investors and documentary plans

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.