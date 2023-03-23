While we wait for the Jets’ trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to become official, they’ve continued supplementing the roster for their new signal-caller. Could Odell Beckham Jr. be next? It previously seemed like a real possibility. Recent developments over the last couple of days are pointing to it actually coming to fruition, too.

Here’s what SNY’s Connor Hughes had to say on Wednesday about where things stood between OBJ and the Jets:

Sources: #Jets interest in Odell Beckham Jr. described to me as “very real.” He and Aaron Rodgers are close and have discussed playing together in New York. Basically, Rodgers wants OBJ. With Elijah Moore gone .. opening is there. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 22, 2023

The Jets’ recent acquisition of Allen Lazard at the outset of free agency had seemingly made the wide receiver room a little crowded. That’s especially the case if New York continues working through Rodgers’ reported wish list.

When we first heard about Gang Green’s OBJ interest, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic made it seem like there was going to be an odd guy out. And it sounded like it could be Elijah Moore. Well, that theory has potentially been proven true. After all, Moore will now be catching passes from Deshaun Watson in Cleveland for the Browns.

Now, a report from ESPN’s Jeff Darlington on Thursday’s episode of Get Up! brings things to another level (quote via Bleacher Report):

Just because you see this wide receiver room continuing to shift does not mean that they are done work. We should very much consider Odell Beckham Jr. still on the table as an option for the New York Jets. In fact, we can go even further to say that both sides would still like to see this done. Financials still in the way of actually finalizing this thing, but I still think that Odell Beckham Jr. will wind up with the New York Jets.

The financials will probably be the trickiest part of all. New York has been busy clearing cap space this offseason, seemingly making room for Rodgers. If a deal with OBJ happens, more space will need to be cleared.

Either way, this is an intriguing development, and not one Giants fans have been hoping for the past few months. Beckham coming back to New York is what they’ve been waiting to see happen. Just not with the Jets. But that just might be what comes true. How the turn tables, right?

