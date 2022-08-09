Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton will likely miss the 2022 NFL season, head coach Robert Saleh said. He suffered an avulsion fracture of his kneecap in practice Monday, according to NFL Network.

What is an avulsion fracture? From the Cleveland Clinic:

An avulsion fracture is where a small piece of bone attached to a tendon or ligament gets pulled away from the main part of the bone. Ligaments hold your bones, joints and organs in place while tendons connect muscles and bones. In an avulsion fracture, your bone moves one way and your tendon or ligament moves in the opposite direction with a broken chunk of bone in tow. This most often happens when you suddenly change direction.

Of note: Avulsion fractures typically only require surgery in the event of a severe injury that causes joint instability, according to the clinic. The typical timeframe for recovery is 12 weeks. That Becton is expected to miss the entire season suggests a serious fracture. Fractures that require surgery could necessitate metal hardware to stabilize the bone and tendon, according to the clinic.

All eyes now turn to Jets general manager Joe Douglas. He had been kicking the tires on veteran Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown prior to Becton’s injury. Tackle depth was an issue for the Jets, and now it’s a crisis. A Brown signing has not yet occurred, but it seems likely at this point.

MORE NEWS ON ESNY:

• Joe Benigno returning to WFAN in part-time role

• This tweet about Bobby Bonilla’s Mets deferment contract auction is stellar

• Andrew Benintendi’s vaccination status could still be Yankees headache

• Jets’ Sauce Gardner has upgraded his blinged-out sauce bottle

• Rob Manfred, MLB should stop letting Pete Rose slink back into proper society

• Will Yankees retire Alex Rodriguez’s number? Mike Francesa weighs in

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]