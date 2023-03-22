Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo needed a little juice, OK?

The WFAN legend set the internet ablaze (as usual) Wednesday during his weekly residency on ESPN First Take. He closed out his rant segment with some footage showing he had great seats at a recent Bruce Springsteen show. And then he revealed he may have been using some, uh, performance enhancing drugs.

“I was so happy,” Russo said. “I needed a gummy, a couple of cocktails and ‘Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out.’ What could go wrong with that? For crying out loud. What could go wrong with that? Say something funny!”

A First Take discussion of Chris "Mad Dog" Russo at a Bruce Springsteen show took a turn. "A gummy, a couple of cocktails, and Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out! What could go wrong with that!" …"This is a Disney operation!" "Gummy bear! Gummy bear!" pic.twitter.com/K340dqpuCV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 22, 2023

Host Molly Qerim was having none of it.

“OK, you said gummy, so that was funny,” she said. “We’re good, all right. You lost me at gummy. We’re going to leave it there. … Gummy bear. Gummy bear.”

Added Russo foil J.J. Redick: “This is a Disney operation.”

Russo then fired back, “What the heck. I’ve said it before and they let me get away with it.”

Look at Doggie pushing the envelope after re-upping with ESPN for another year! That is how you play your leverage and show Mickey Mouse who is the boss.

Anyway, this is just incredible. All-time Dog moment. The only gripe we have: Stephen A. Smith, who is doing the show remotely, just sat and laughed on the video feed. How does he not break out a “Stay off the weed?” Bad job by him.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Rick Pitino says St. John’s will play more Madison Square Garden games

• Let’s overreact to Brian Cashman’s latest Frankie Montas comments

• There may be a public pooper terrorizing Broadway

• Craig Carton and Evan Roberts now tripling Michael Kay in ratings war

• SlamBall is back, complete with big money investors and documentary plans

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.