The Jets are somehow 3-3 despite losing quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles four snaps into his Gang Green career.

However, Rodgers has jumped headfirst into his recovery and, according to WFAN’s Brandon Tierney, he could be back this season. Christmas Eve against the Washington Commanders in Week 16, to be exact.

Tierney provided more details on his daily radio show with co-host Sal Licata:

.@BrandonTierney hears Aaron Rodgers is targeting a Christmas Eve return 👀 pic.twitter.com/8lpA6ekskQ — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) October 17, 2023

Licata is right that the Jets will very likely be out of the playoff race by then. They’re entering their bye week and even with some winnable games, Zach Wilson doesn’t inspire confidence. Not to mention other tougher contests against the Chargers and Bills, plus two against a strong-looking Miami Dolphins team.

It would also be a colossal mistake to rush Aaron Rodgers back from this serious an injury. It’s a big risk for a 39-year-old quarterback, let alone a 29-year-old! And yet, Joe Douglas rolls with Zach Wilson instead of working the phones for someone like Kirk Cousins or even Teddy Bridgewater.

We don’t know just how accurate Tierney’s source is, but it’s hard to believe Aaron Rodgers will be back at any point this season. A torn Achilles is too serious an injury to gamble on anything, particularly since Rodgers is also planning to play next year. One bad step and he could be on the shelf in 2024 again too.

Regardless, Jets fans are allowed to be excited after an unprecedented upset win over the defending NFC champion Eagles. Two straight wins heading into the bye, and the potential for a third against the banged-up Giants. It’s unlikely, but the Jets could fight and claw their way to the playoffs if they can keep games close.

But even then, why rush Aaron Rodgers? Furthermore, if the Jets are in the playoff picture by Week 16, how much would they need him?