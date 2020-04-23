The 2020 NFL Draft is a pivotal moment for the New York Jets and general manager Joe Douglas. Here’s a running list of the picks.

General manager Joe Douglas is on the clock. The New York Jets draft picks are likely going to play a major factor in whether or not the team can compete for a playoff spot in 2020.

Providing third-year quarterback Sam Darnold with some help on the offensive side of the ball is a top priority for Douglas and the Jets. With the No. 11 pick, expect Gang Green to look for a lineman who can protect Darnold or a wide receiver who can be a dynamic weapon. Either way, New York’s first-round pick is going to be a plug-and-play type guy.

The Jets have a host of picks on day two, so they’re stocked with some ammunition to move up for their guy if they are dead set on someone. If they go with a lineman on day one, expect the team to fill the hole at wideout on day two — and vice versa.

Round 1 — No. 11 — TBA

Round 2 — No. 48 — TBA

Round 3 — No. 68 — TBA

Round 3 — No. 79 — TBA

Round 4 — No. 120 — TBA

Round 5 — No. 158 — TBA

Round 6 — No. 191 — TBA