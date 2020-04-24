Shortly before their first pick of the evening, the New York Jets earned back two picks in a deal with the Seahawks.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the New York Jets have traded the 48th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft to the Seattle Seahawks. In return, the Jets will receive the 59th and 101st selections. The former pick thus became the Jets’ first Friday night selection.

With the newly acquired pick from the Seahawks, the Jets chose Denzel Mims, a receiver out of Baylor.

Mims departs Baylor with 2,925 yards on 186 receptions, 28 of which went for touchdowns. He earned 66 receptions for 1,020 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns, which were good for fourth in the Big 12. Mims’ yardage ranks sixth all-time in Bears history, while his touchdowns are good for third.

The Jets now pick up a playmaking receiver in the second round. He will join a receiver group that will welcome back Jamison Crowder and Quincy Enunwa, and welcome Breshad Perriman from Tampa Bay.

Mims is the first Jet chosen from Baylor since quarterback Bryce Petty in 2015.

With the first two picks of the draft, general manager Joe Douglas‘ strategy is quite clear: Build around Sam Darnold. Mekhi Becton gives the young passer the protection he needs and Mims brings a new dynamic to the receiving corps.

So far so good for Douglas and the Jets.

With that 48th pick, Seattle chose defensive end Darrell Taylor. The Tennessee alum put up 16.5 sacks and forced four fumbles over the past two seasons in Knoxville.

