The New York Jets took Mekhi Becton 11th overall to protect Sam Darnold’s blindside and the big fella already has Darnold’s back.

After playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL for the last two seasons, Sam Darnold finally has some protection. The New York Jets passed on one of the elite wide receivers to take 6-foot-7, 364-pound Mekhi Becton to be the left tackle of the future.

Becton and Darnold have never met, but the mountain of a left tackle is already looking forward to playing with his new quarterback.

"He's a great dude. He can take a team very far," Mekhi Becton on Sam Darnold, his new teammate, the quarterback he's never met. Hey, he's already loving No. 14 from afar. #Jets — RobbySabo (@RobbySabo) April 24, 2020

Becton’s early analysis of Darnold is on the mark. The third-year quarterback can take the Jets far, but he needs the proper protection to flourish. Obviously, the Jets still need to add another wide receiver for Darnold to truly reach his potential, but there should be plenty of strong options on day two of the 2020 NFL Draft.

For now, general manager Joe Douglas is prioritizing the offensive line. Becton is just the latest move made to shore up his protection. In free agency, the Jets signed tackle George Fant and center Connor McGovern to come in and start. Guards Alex Lewis and Brian Winters are back as well.

Don’t be surprised to see Douglas grab another interior offensive lineman on day two. The bottom line is that the Jets are only going as far as Darnold takes them and if he doesn’t have time to throw, Gang Green won’t break their current streak of four straight losing seasons.

Fans should be pumped with the new upgrades to the offensive line. If Douglas continues to improve the Jets in the trenches, the sky is the limit for Darnold.