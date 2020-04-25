Joe Douglas wasn’t satisfied with adding one offensive tackle. The New York Jets draft Cameron Clark from Charlotte to add the unit’s depth.

The New York Jets are not messing around with the offensive line anymore. After taking Mekhi Becton 11th overall, the Jets add another offensive tackle in the 2020 NFL Draft—Cameron Clark.

The Charlotte product is a developmental prospect who likely won’t play from day one, but he brings depth to the position and he could wind up becoming the right tackle of the future.

At 6-foot-4, 308 pounds, Clark brings decent size to the position. And he’s another redshirt senior selection from general manager Joe Douglas. Gang Green is placing a premium on experience in this draft.

Clark, 22, ran a 5.29 40-yard dash at the combine so there’s definitely some athleticism tucked away in there. With Becton’s place at left tackled assured and George Fant signing starter-level money, Clark likely won’t start this season.

But again, he adds depth to the position and if he legitimately beats out the competition in camp, the Jets could move Fant back to the “swing tackle” spot that he excelled at with the Seattle Seahawks.

Chuma Edoga is another tackle on the roster and he was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. However, Edoga was drafted by ousted-GM Mike Maccagnan so there is some uncertainty about his future with the team.

With all this said, rebuilding the offensive line was priority No. 1 this offseason, and Douglas has not disappointed. So far so good.