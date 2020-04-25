The New York Jets added another quarterback to compete for the role of Sam Darnold’s understudy in the form of FIU alum Morgan.

With their second pick of the fourth round, the New York Jets took Florida International quarterback James Morgan with the 125th overall pick of the NFL Draft.

Morgan played two seasons at Bowling Green before transferring to FIU. He put up 5,312 yards and 40 touchdowns over his pair of seasons with the Golden Panthers. A passer rating of 157.6 topped Conference USA during his junior season of 2018, a year where he also led the conference in yards per attempt (8.4).

Morgan will more than likely compete for the right to be Sam Darnold‘s backup. His current competition includes incumbent understudy David Fales and former Dallas Cowboys draftee Mike White.

