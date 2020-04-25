Back on the clock, the New York Jets took cornerback Bryce Hall out of Virginia with their fourth pick of the afternoon.

Hall first made a football name for himself as a receiver but opted to focus on the secondary after serving as a two-way player in high school. Over four seasons with the Cavaliers, he put up 154 tackles, 38 pass breakups, and five interceptions.

Left ankle surgery limited him to only six games in his senior season, but led the nation with 21 pass breakups in 2018.

The Jets will next choose with the 191st pick, which is currently scheduled to be their penultimate selection of the afternoon.

