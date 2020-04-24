The New York Jets used the middle of three third-round picks to add to their pass rush, drafting former Florida Gator Jabari Zuniga.

The New York Jets not only added to their SEC arsenal, but also bolstered their pass rush with the second of three third-round picks. With the 79th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Jets took Florida edge man Jabari Zuniga.

The former Gator tallied 116 tackles and 18.5 sacks over four seasons. Zuniga originally planned to be a basketball player, just like his father Carlos. The elder Zuniga took to the hardwood at Tulane.

Zuniga instead moved over to football in his senior year of high school. A high ankle sprain limited him to five games in his senior year of 2019.

The Jets’ final pick of the evening is currently scheduled for the 101st slot, a selection they earned in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

