The New York Jets dip into Florida once again. This time for Lamical Perine, a backup running back option for Adam Gase and Le’Veon Bell.

Joe Douglas and the New York Jets are adding another running back to their roster. This was a necessity and likely to come at some point on day three, but Lamical Perine seems like a reach.

Perine is a senior, though still 22-years-old. He never reached 850 yards at Florida, and he ran a 4.62 40-yard dash. The Jets were in desperate need of a change of pace back, and Perine isn’t that.

It’s possible the Jets view Perine as a third-down back. His power is impressive for short down situations, and he’s shown ability as a receiver and blocker on passing downs.

He had 40 receptions and five receiving touchdowns in 2019 for Florida. He brings a lot of the same things Le’Veon Bell brings to the field. Good in short-yardage and good in the passing game. It seems that Adam Gase and Joe Douglas have a type at running back.

Another key piece, Perine averaged 3.39 yards after contact in 2019. The Jets offensive line is not built to run block, so they need someone who can create yards for themselves, and Perine can do that with his power.

Perine isn’t going to be taking over for Bell as the starting running back anytime soon, but it’s clear the Jets value his power. Perine will likely have a role similar to the one that Lamont Jordan has behind Curtis Martin.