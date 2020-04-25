The New York Jets addressed their special teams with their penultimate pick on Saturday, drafting former Aggie Braden Mann.

The New York Jets literally had something special in mind when they went on the clock for the 191st pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

New York addressed their special teams, adding Texas A&M punter Braden Mann with the first of two sixth-round picks. It’s the Jets’ penultimate choice of the draft proceedings.

With Lac Edwards likely on his way out, the Jets bring in the record-breaking Mann. The former Aggie was a unanimous All-American in 2018 and set numerous records while pinning opponents deep. His average of 50.9 yards per kick, for example, set a new NCAA record and he also set the record for most punts of at least 60 yards.

Mann will likely compete for the job with former Steelers summer kicker Ian Berryman, the other punter on the roster.

The Jets are currently scheduled for one more pick, the 211th selection from Kansas City.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags