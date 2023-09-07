The Jumbo Elliott All-Stars will not be acquiring a new wide receiver.

Famed Giants free agency bust Kenny Golladay had a workout with the Jets on Wednesday. And no, he will not be the final piece to their Super Bowl puzzle or the latest member of the select group that has played for both local clubs.

General manager Joe Douglas was just “kicking the tires,” according to SNY’s Connor Hughes.

“He wanted to see if maybe this could be a player who could help the Jets this year,” Hughes said. “And what he determined is Kenny Golladay is not going to help the Jets this year. It wasn’t an overly impressive workout.”

We could have told Douglas that after watching the Giants on television in recent seasons. But it is always good to find out for yourself.

The Giants cut Golladay back in March, escaping the disastrous four-year, $72 million deal he got from ex-GM Dave Gettleman as fast as they could. Golladay was horrible in his two seasons with the team. But he did have that heroic Week 18 touchdown catch from Davis Webb against the Eagles’ backups. And more importantly, he got Jihad Ward to flip off a national television audience in his honor, drawing Mike Francesa’s wrath. Oh, and that block against the Vikings.

In fairness to Golladay: The Jets do employ Randall Cobb.

