Jihad Ward had better put his hard hat on.

Mike Francesa is not amused with the Giants’ veteran defensive end. The WFAN legend ripped Ward after CBS cameras twice showed him flashing double middle fingers during Sunday’s regular season finale at the Eagles. Ward made the gesture seemingly in support of wideout Kenny Golladay following his much-ballyhooed touchdown late in the 22-16 loss to Philly.

“Who the heck does Jihad Ward think he is?” Francesa said on his BetRivers podcast. “You’re going to, on two occasions, sitting next to Golladay for a good part of the nation, give the nation the French salute twice? You’re going to give them the finger twice?”

Francesa said he understands what Ward’s message was, that the much-maligned Golladay should tell detractors “to go blank off” after finally finding the end zone for the Giants. But Ward should have kept his support for the free agent bust to himself and avoided such “utter stupidity.”

“What is he doing?” Francesa continued. “The Giants have to be mortified. I would have a little bit of a chat with him and he’s going to have an expensive fine if I’m the head coach and the owner of the team when he decides to do that on national television in the fourth quarter of a game. Because all he did was embarrass the entire organization. There’s no room for that nonsense. … That’s just really out of line.”

MORE ON ESNY:

• A reminder that Brett Gardner’s Yankees playing days are done

• Playoff-bound Giants are doing some yapping before Vikings rematch

• Jets’ veteran quarterback wish list reportedly 3 players deep

• Yankees’ Gleyber Torres has never had a hot dog. Wait, what?

• If Michael Kay leaves ESPN Radio New York, who replaces him?

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]