KENNY GOLLADAY TD! 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/vB3izCb9oJ — New York Giants (@Giants) January 9, 2023

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay was still on the field in the final minutes of a meaningless Week 18 loss to the Eagles. It was the icing on the cake to another horrendous New York season for the disgruntled, overpaid wideout.

But then, it happened. Finally.

After nearly two full years with the team, Golladay has finally scored his first touchdown as a Giant. A tremendous one-handed grab in the back right corner of the end zone over talented Philly corner Darius Slay.

After the drops, a major decline in playing time, the MetLife Stadium boos, and all the other negative occurrences since Golladay arrived in the 2021 offseason, Kenny made his mark Sunday night in the City of Brotherly Love. It was the veteran’s first touchdown since Oct. 4, 2020, when he was in his fourth and final year with the Detroit Lions.

This tremendous grab isn’t going to increase Golladay’s playing time for the postseason. Absolutely not — head coach Brian Daboll and his staff will still prefer receivers Isaiah Hodgins, Richie James, and Darius Slayton like they have for much of the year. Golladay still finished the 2022 regular season with six receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown in 12 games. Not great.

Nevertheless, Sunday’s touchdown catch was an awesome moment for a guy who’s been through the most challenging two years of his career. Good for Kenny.