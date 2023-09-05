For the entirety of his eventual Hall of Fame NFL career, quarterback Tom Brady tortured the Jets. But now that he’s retired, will he be rooting for them in 2023?

Let’s not go that far, but he’s definitely expecting good things for Aaron Rodgers and the rest of Gang Green. Here’s what he said about New York on his Sirius XM podcast ahead of the Jets’ Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills (h/t NJ.com):

I’m excited to see what he does. They have a really good team. They have a really good offense. And Aaron’s been — when he’s got good receivers, man, it’s pretty dangerous. … I think he’s going to have a great year.

Remember last week when we talked about how some people think the Jets ignored potential red flags about Rodgers in order to land him via trade? Tom Brady touched upon that, too. He’s uniquely qualified to give an opinion about Rodgers’ situation. After all, he played for the Patriots for 20 years before finishing out his career with the Buccaneers for three seasons:

It’s just, there’s a different energy about it. It’s a newness. It’s a fresh start to take where you’ve been, to bring all the good and then not to bring all the tough lessons.

There’s a lot of, I would say, mental scar tissue from losses or relationships or certain experiences…Now you go to a new place and you have none of that. So now you can just hopefully bring your best knowing that you probably didn’t do everything right where you were, but. You try you best. And now you got a new place with a different type of emotional energy. And I’m excited for him. He’ll be invigorated. It looks like he’s having a good time up to this [point]. I know he has been engaged in the offseason, which is always great and really trying to connect with his teammates.

Even with all the drama during the end of Rodgers’ Packers tenure, he’s been a model citizen with the Jets. The soon-to-be 40-year-old has looked rejuvenated with his change of scenery. So much so, that he went from the brink of retirement to committing to New York for at least two years.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.