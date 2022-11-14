There was a thought Kenny Golladay would finally produce for the Giants against the Texans on Sunday. The wide receiver returned to the field for the first time since Week 4, and with Sterling Shepard done for the year and Kadarius Toney now in Kansas City, this was the time for the veteran to do something.

Nope.

Golladay gave the Giants more of the same in a 24-16 win, continuing to do nothing to prove he’s worth his $72 million contract.

Quarterback Daniel Jones targeted Golladay twice: both drops. While you could blame the first drop on a slightly inaccurate pass, the second one was a wide-open blunder. Golladay came across the field on a second-and-5 and a likely first-down reception bounced off his hands. The mistake was met with a shower of MetLife Stadium boos, with the veteran headed to the bench thereafter. Recent waiver claim Isaiah Hodgins then took his place.

So through five games, Golladay has just two receptions for 22 yards. And the frustrations are certainly alive and well — Golladay believes this is the most challenging stretch of his career and he’s trying to find the overall solution (as is the entire organization).